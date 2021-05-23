The national voice will be informed by the work of local and regional voices. These bodies would inform the national body of local and regional views, such as how national policies and programs are affecting local communities. This would enable National Voice to be informed by the experience and views of communities, organizations and even individuals from across Australia. The interim report also set out a process for consulting the public about the Voice. The response is being sought from all Australians, and in particular from the peoples, former elders, communities and Aboriginal and Icelandic organizations of the Torres Strait. So far, 87 percent of public appearances are in favor of a referendum on the Voice. These responses will enable the report to be refined as a set of final recommendations to the Australian Government. Loading The process must face the need for a referendum if the government is to maintain confidence with the call from the Uluru statement for the Voice to be constitutionally preserved. The Australian referendum record offers good and bad news for those who support the reform. The good news is that the vast majority of Australians voted yes in the last referendum held on indigenous issues. They did so in 1967 when over 90 percent of voters gave the federal Parliament the power to make laws for indigenous peoples and lifted a ban on Aboriginal people being counted in the national population.

The bad news is that the 1967 poll is extraordinary. The larger view shows a landscape filled with referendum failures. Australians have supported only eight of the 44 referendum proposals and none since 1977. Changing the constitution requires high levels of popular support across the nation. This was certainly true of the 1967 referendum. Evidence suggests that this will be the case for a Voice in Parliament and that a referendum on the Voice could be won. In 2020, the Center for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research reviewed three years of opinion polls in the Voice. He found strong support in most states, with most polls showing that 70-75 per cent of voters with a committed position support the reform. Popular support reflected a purpose of voting for individuals, with higher levels of support among Green and Workers voters than Coalition and One Nation voters. She concluded that a referendum could be held containing a First Nations Voice in Parliament, whichever major party is in government. With bipartisan support, the success of such a referendum is almost guaranteed. These polls show that most Australians support the Voice, but that more work needs to be done to win a referendum. In particular, the chances of success would be greatly enhanced if undecided voters could be convinced of the merits of the reform. This will include educating more Australians about what the Uluru statement says, and why it represents a significant change to the constitution. It will also be important to ensure that people who support Voice stay in this camp. In early 2021, Reconciliation Australia also released its 2021 Australian State of Reconciliation report, which provides an overview of where reconciliation takes place in Australia. His conclusion is that reconciliation is growing and more Australians now understand the impact of colonialism and the modern Australian state on First Nations families and communities. The report concludes that the reconciliation movement in Australia is at an all-time high and that the nation must move from the safe to the brave on issues affecting the Aboriginal and Icelandic peoples of the Torres Strait.