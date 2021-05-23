International
Politicians must trust the people in the Home Voice in Parliament
The national voice will be informed by the work of local and regional voices. These bodies would inform the national body of local and regional views, such as how national policies and programs are affecting local communities. This would enable National Voice to be informed by the experience and views of communities, organizations and even individuals from across Australia.
The interim report also set out a process for consulting the public about the Voice. The response is being sought from all Australians, and in particular from the peoples, former elders, communities and Aboriginal and Icelandic organizations of the Torres Strait. So far, 87 percent of public appearances are in favor of a referendum on the Voice. These responses will enable the report to be refined as a set of final recommendations to the Australian Government.
Loading
The process must face the need for a referendum if the government is to maintain confidence with the call from the Uluru statement for the Voice to be constitutionally preserved. The Australian referendum record offers good and bad news for those who support the reform.
The good news is that the vast majority of Australians voted yes in the last referendum held on indigenous issues. They did so in 1967 when over 90 percent of voters gave the federal Parliament the power to make laws for indigenous peoples and lifted a ban on Aboriginal people being counted in the national population.
The bad news is that the 1967 poll is extraordinary. The larger view shows a landscape filled with referendum failures. Australians have supported only eight of the 44 referendum proposals and none since 1977.
Changing the constitution requires high levels of popular support across the nation. This was certainly true of the 1967 referendum. Evidence suggests that this will be the case for a Voice in Parliament and that a referendum on the Voice could be won.
In 2020, the Center for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research reviewed three years of opinion polls in the Voice. He found strong support in most states, with most polls showing that 70-75 per cent of voters with a committed position support the reform. Popular support reflected a purpose of voting for individuals, with higher levels of support among Green and Workers voters than Coalition and One Nation voters. She concluded that a referendum could be held containing a First Nations Voice in Parliament, whichever major party is in government. With bipartisan support, the success of such a referendum is almost guaranteed.
These polls show that most Australians support the Voice, but that more work needs to be done to win a referendum. In particular, the chances of success would be greatly enhanced if undecided voters could be convinced of the merits of the reform. This will include educating more Australians about what the Uluru statement says, and why it represents a significant change to the constitution. It will also be important to ensure that people who support Voice stay in this camp.
In early 2021, Reconciliation Australia also released its 2021 Australian State of Reconciliation report, which provides an overview of where reconciliation takes place in Australia. His conclusion is that reconciliation is growing and more Australians now understand the impact of colonialism and the modern Australian state on First Nations families and communities. The report concludes that the reconciliation movement in Australia is at an all-time high and that the nation must move from the safe to the brave on issues affecting the Aboriginal and Icelandic peoples of the Torres Strait.
Australia’s long record of failed constitutional reform efforts does not mean that winning a referendum today is mission impossible. Rather, it only shows that we should expect a referendum to fail whenever the major parties of the nations disagree, or when poor management by our leaders means that people feel left out or confused about what is changing. . People will also vote no to a proposal that is dangerous or ill-conceived. The referendum recording shows a tendency to repeat the same mistakes over and over again.
Changing Australia’s constitution to recognize the Aboriginal and Icelandic peoples of the Torres Strait and create a Voice in Parliament is achievable. We must not forget the 1967 referendum. Not only was it passed, the vote was reaching a record high of more than 90 percent support. This important vote shows what is possible if the right proposal is addressed to the people in the right way.
A referendum on the Voice offers another national opportunity for Australia to continue its journey to reconcile with its past. A pro vote offers the opportunity to renew the constitution from a document that is silent on the history of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait islands of this continent and which allows discrimination on the basis of race. As Uluru says from the heart: In 1967, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were counted, in 2017 we seek to be heard.
This is an extract from Everything you need to know about the Uluru statement from the heart by Megan Davis and George Williams, published by UNSW Press.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]