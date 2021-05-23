Sacha Baron Cohen calls Twitter, Jack Dorsey on the rise of anti-Semitism on the platform





Sacha Baron Cohen spoke of a rise in anti-Semitism on social media. The star comments come after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a barrage of rockets into Israel earlier this month, targeting Jerusalem, southern Israel and Tel Aviv. Israel responded with a series of airstrikes. At least 181 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 wounded while eight Israelis were killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier. The “Borat” actor went on Twitter to highlight how, despite the ceasefire, the situation has sparked an increase in anti-Semitic sentiment online, citing a report by the Anti-Defamation League that found a rise in sympathy with the Adolf Hitler platform “The rise of anti-Semitism in the streets is fueled by anti-Semitism on social media,” wrote the actor before directly calling Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “Why allow #HitlerWasRight ?! Those who celebrate the Holocaust aim to perpetuate another.” JOHN OLIVER CALLS FROM ISRAEL’S 10-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER COM COM COMMENTS ON ‘BADRA WAR CRIME IN’ TODAY’S LAST WEEK ‘ According to ADL analysis, more than 17,000 tweets posted on the platform between May 7 and May 14, around the time the violence began, used several variations of the phrase “Hitler was right.” The organization also states that there has been an alleged rise in anti-Semitic violence in the US since the conflict escalated violently in the Middle East. CLICK HERE TSN SIGNED P NEWSR OUR BULLETIN T FYT A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect early Friday. In Gaza, Palestinians celebrated the ceasefire on the streets as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his right-wing base that he stopped the operation too soon. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Israel reportedly lifted restrictions on the border with Gaza on Friday morning, hours after the ceasefire began at 2 p.m. Fox News Brie Stimson contributed to this report.







