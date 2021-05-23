Priti Patel accuses SNP of ‘attempt to disrupt British public safety and security’ over immigration dispute

Priti Patel has vowed to push forward with the forced departure of migrants to Scotland after she accused the SNP of trying to “disrupt the safety and security of the British public”.

The Home Secretary has faced calls from some Scottish politicians to abandon the practice in the wake of a community protest in Glasgow two weeks ago that saw two men released from a Home Office van after being arrested.

Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdev were released by Border Force officials after a large crowd gathered the vehicle and shouted let them go, they are our neighbors until the couple was released under the public security base.

The Home Office said the Indian nationals were arrested and later released on bail for “suspected immigration offenses”, adding that proper legal protocol was followed.

A cross-party group of politicians from Glasgow, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, wrote to Ms Patel on Friday setting out their opposition to the raids.

1 / Today’s events were completely few @ukhomeoffice actions. @policescotland were in an invasive position – they do not help evict asylum seekers, but have a duty to protect public safety. They act independently of the ministers, but I support this decision https://t.co/9SCNGa6tpy – Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 13, 2021

The group said they “deeply oppose” the UK government’s immigration policies, which include a promise to speed up deportations for those who entered the country illegally and strike at the time of the Glasgow raid.

The letter states that politicians “do not support these raids at all times” but says the incident involving Mr Singh and Mr Sehdev took place at the “worst possible time” because Pollokshields is currently a coronavirus hotspot.

He added that it was “extremely disturbing” for the diverse community in the area to witness the scene on Eid.

A bad condition

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Ms Patel claimed the concerns raised by the cross-party group went to the SNP who wanted to abandon immigration controls.

She said: Immigration is an issue reserved for the government here (in Westminster) and it is honestly very clear that when it comes to nationalists in Scotland, they would rather have an open border immigration policy, with no control when it is about criminals coming to the UK and there are no border controls.

I think indeed Nicola Sturgeon’s comments also reflect the nationalist position when it comes to expelling people who have no legal basis to be in the UK. “

Ms. Patel added: This has nothing to do with Eid.

“Immigration was absolutely doing their job of removing people without any legal basis to be in the UK.

I think it is an unfortunate situation that we see nationalists in Scotland essentially trying to disrupt the security of the British public but also trying to prevent the British government from removing those who have no legal basis for being in the UK .

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show if there could be any change in access to the light of public protest, Ms Patel maintained her stance.

‘We will continue to enforce our laws’

“The government has a responsibility to remove people from the UK without any legal status to be here and that includes some of the individuals from national offenses and people who have brought great harm to our country,” she said.

“So we will continue to enforce our laws and legislation to remove those who have no legal basis to be the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Ms. Patel announced what she described as the most important adjustment to our asylum system in decades.

She said the UK would present a comprehensive, fair but determined plan to deal with those entering the UK illegally.

Under the proposals, those who enter without a legal right will no longer have the same rights as those who arrive legally, raising concerns about asylum seekers being judged on how they arrive rather than on merit.

SNP Immigration spokeswoman Anne McLaughlin said Ms Patel had “perfectly demonstrated how the Tory government’s vague immigration policies stand in direct contrast to the open and welcoming environment that would be presented by an independent Scotland as a member of the European Union “.

“Scotland strongly rejected the Home Office’s dawn attacks last week, we will continue to urge the Tories to bring these to an end,” Ms McLaughlin said.

“We can not trust the Tories with Scotland’s immigration policy, it is not suitable for purposes of Scotland ‘s needs.

“The only way we can reintroduce an immigration policy that fits Scotland’s economy is as an independent country at the top of the European Union table.”