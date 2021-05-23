Authorities deny outbreak of black fungus among COVID-19 patients in Egypt

DUBAI: Rocket launches, Iron Dome interceptions and artillery exchanges between the Israeli army and Hamas have diminished, for now, following an Egypt-brokered deal on Friday. But the Palestinian diaspora around the world has been activated just as the unresolved issues of East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip had toppled the global agenda.

For 11 days, images of violence and destruction from Gaza filled the airwaves and social media platforms. The Palestinians were able to remind an international audience of, among other diseases, the rampant activity of Israel’s placement in the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza, a land damaged by unemployment and economic deprivation that houses nearly 2 million people.

They have also been able to show a stalled peace process. Previously, hopes were high that the US could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the long run. But Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been Israel’s prime minister at home and abroad since 1996, has consistently run with a pro-security ticket and has shown no interest in a two-state solution.

Releasing suppressed anger and frustration, international activists staged demonstrations from Berlin to Paris and even Tokyo against the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. Some of those protests were disrupted by riots in Times Square in New York, roadblocks in Los Angeles, violence in Berlin and provocation of anti-Semitism in the Jewish areas of London.

Recently, pro-Palestinian activists have collaborated with social justice activists and found inspiration from the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which has made its presence present in the US and other parts of the English-speaking world. speakers since May last year. Activists use social media to organize and spread their message.

Reem is a member of the Palestinian diaspora with roots in Haifa in Israel and Nablus in the West Bank. She expressed what is probably a common feeling when she told Arab News: I feel indebted to BLM, which has effectively changed the way we talk about social justice. This, as well as Black-Palestinian solidarity, has raised the profile of the Palestinian cause and encouraged celebrities to speak with less fear, which has also been a catalyst for the movement.

Referring to an area in East Jerusalem within the Green Line that most believe is occupied by Israel, she said: “It was incredible to witness the power of social media attention that Sheikh Jarrah and the people of Jerusalem were able to muster. this time.

When the attack in Gaza began, our joy (as activists) stopped, said Reem, who did not want to be named. The Gazans reported the intensity of the attacks, the advanced technology that Israel used against them, and a steep and indiscriminate number of deaths. As Israel goes to war with Gaza every few years, the world has become desensitized to the brutality that the Gaza people are enduring.

Recent hostilities between Hamas and the Israeli army have left 232 Palestinians dead, including 65 children and 12 Israelis dead. Another 25 were killed in violence in the West Bank.

The Palestinian group and its allies fired more than 4,300 missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome air defense system. Intense Israeli bombing and artillery fire led to the displacement of 120,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

What Reem considers an important turning point was the collective action of Palestinians living in Israel. She said they have shown that the indigenous Palestinian population can be fragmented but also united.

Although Reem shared her views on recent fights through social media, she is not an active user for privacy concerns. However, she believes that those with a wide following of social media can be extremely influential.

Activists have found support among influencers around the world with massive persecution. Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are models of Palestinian descent based in California. Gigi Hadid has 10.3 million followers on Twitter.

They address a variety of liberal causes, not just that of the Palestinians. The sisters posted on Instagram: No one can advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices, yet choose to ignore Palestinian oppression.

Other everyday people, of Palestinian origin, are just as determined to draw international attention to their cause.

Dina Dahmash, a Palestinian who divides her time between London and Dubai, has been vocal on social media platforms. She admits she feels powerless about the displacement of families in Sheikh Jarrah and the conflicts that cause the number of people.

“My family on both sides originates from Palestine Lydda and Al-Shaykh Muwannis,” she told Arab News. My paternal grandfather, Khalil Dahmash, is from Lydda and my maternal grandfather, Dr. Zaki Abu-Eid, is from Al-Shaykh Muwannis, a village on the outskirts of Jaffa, which is today Tel Aviv, below the university.

She said her great-grandfather built the Khalil Dahmash Mosque in Lydda in 1923, which still stands today. My grandfather survived the Dahmash massacre, escaped barefoot to Ramallah, then to Syria, before moving to Kuwait to build his life. After the Gulf War, my family moved to London, where I grew up. Unfortunately, my whole family was deported (from Israel) in 1948, with no way to return because of Israel’s discriminatory policies.

I am lucky enough to be able to return to earth, so I may be a lens for the Palestinian diaspora that is unable to do so. Not a day goes by that I do not wake up with Palestine in my mind, which I end up posting on all my social, cultural, political or historical media platforms.

Dahmash has sought to expand the circle of protest beyond a committed network. I am grateful that I was able to establish dialogue with non-Palestinians and introduce them to our cause, she said.

Dana Aker, a Palestinian who shares her time between Dubai and Toronto, Canada, has created an Instagram page with a friend, called OurPalestinianStories. Here she encourages different people, whether living in Palestine or abroad, to shed light on life under occupation or during their visits.

“I understand that people really relate to stories (more) than images of deaths or statistics,” she told Arab News. I have seen so much positive impact from this alone, that I have already changed the perspectives of many people just by shedding light on some of my experiences.

Akers’s roots go deep into Palestine, with her ancestral family still living in Ramallah and Nablus, the West Bank city from which she originates. For some members of her family, such as her uncle who works as a surgeon at a hospital in Jerusalem, the recent Israel-Hamas fighting gave them a livelihood as they were unable to apply for jobs.

It affected them emotionally, she told Arab News. It was utterly exhausting, heartbreaking and stifling.

Aker says the international community must hold Israel accountable for its actions. There have been many blanket statements from governments saying peace should happen. But they have to make it happen. Words are nothing; they do nothing. They must stop funding or providing weapons to the Israeli army, stop stealing Palestinian land and terrorizing the population.

She blames what she calls ignorance in addressing the root of the conflict. I even heard from some Jewish friends that my social media is looking at it from a different angle, she told Arab News. People are dying and that is a fact. People always minimize what is happening in Palestine.

We need, as Palestinians, to do as much as we can to hear our voice and this is the first time in my life that I actually see a difference, she added.

