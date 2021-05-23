No court ruling on Suez Canals claims over massive ships blocking waterway

An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday said it has no jurisdiction to look into requests by Suez Canal Authorities to back up financial claims that led to the capture of the massive Ever Given ship after it blocked the waterway in March.

The authority and the owner of the ships are in dispute over whose fault it was that the ship crashed into the canal connecting the Mediterranean and the Red Sea and how much compensation should be paid.

The Appeals Chamber of the Ismailia Commercial Court referred the case to a lower court to rule on the legality of the confiscation of Ever granted until the settlement of the compensation claim between the Suez Canal Authority and Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese-owned vessels, according to Hazem Barakat, a lawyer representing the shipowner.

Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it collided on the shore of a canal with a canal lane about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

A massive effort by a tide flotilla, aided by tides, liberated the skyscraper-sized ship six days later, ending the crisis and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal. The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday revealed for the first time that a lifeboat capsized during the operation, leaving one worker dead.

Since its release, the Panamanian-flagged ship, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to stay in a canal in the middle of the canal as its owner and canal authority try to resolve the compensation dispute.

Initially, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $ 916 million in compensation, which was later reduced to $ 600 million, said the head of the canal authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, in comments on a television program earlier this month.

The amount of compensation would account for the rescue operation, the costs of blocked canal traffic and lost transit fees for the week that Ever provided blocked the canal.

The ship’s technical management company, Bernard Schulte Shipmanagement, said in April the Suez Canal Authority had not provided a detailed justification for the compensation claim, calling it “extremely large”.

The Suez Canal Authority said it provided documents detailing the amount of compensation. He did not provide additional details.

Barakat, the lawyer, said that the next court hearing on the case will take place on May 29.

In a separate trial, the appeals chamber rejected the appeal of Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. against a lower court decision to moor the vessel until the financial dispute is resolved.

On Saturday, lawyers representing shipowners blamed the canal authority for the grounding of the ships, claiming the canal authorities did not provide evidence blaming the ship’s crew. They also argued that the canal authority should not have allowed the ship to sail on the waterway amid bad weather.

Evergreen Marine Corp., a major Taiwan-based transportation company that operates the ship, said Ever Given was overcome by strong winds as it entered the canal from the Red Sea.

Barakat said the Voyage Data Recorder, also known as a black shipping box, had recorded a debate between the canal pilots and its control center over whether it should be allowed to transit the canal. On board the ship were two pilots from the canal authority to guide him when the grounding occurred.

The barracks also confirmed that the shipowners, for their part, demanded $ 100,000 in initial compensation for losses related to its capture.

The channel has consistently denied wrongdoing. He said in a statement Sunday that while his pilots usually board boats to steer them across the waterway, the ship’s captain retains ultimate authority over the ship and that the role of the pilots is an advisory role.

The six-day blockade disrupted global delivery. Some boats were forced to take the long alternative voyage around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa, demanding additional fuel and other costs. Hundreds of other ships were waiting instead of closing the blockage.

About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a major source of foreign currency to Egypt. About 19,000 ships crossed the canal last year, according to official figures.