How Covid-19 Mt Everest Scaled | Latest India News

There is a storm that is brewing in the Himalayas, and it is not the usual type.

After nearly a year without climbing, just a few at the beginning of winter, and now a return of climbers from all over the world, three things have started to happen. The Nepalese Department of Tourism has issued hundreds of permits, eager for a return to business as usual. Covid-19 cases have begun to cross the trail, including the first cases recorded on Mt Everest. And climbers, who have paid up 25 cabbages for their chance to the summit, are waiting for it despite the risk, because there is no announcement that the permits will be honored at a later date if they leave.

The final touch: The only Covid test performed in base camps is informal, performed by physicians accompanying larger expeditions, and almost all of these tests are of a relatively unreliable antigen variety.

While international climbers are required to take the most reliable RT-PCR test upon arrival in Kathmandu, this protocol is not followed uniformly. And there is no protocol for testing Nepali staff accompanying sticky teams. This means that climbers and staff with covidious positions are mingling with others in the base camps as well as making their way from camp to camp, kitchen to kitchen and from one mountain to another.

Among those caught in this perfect storm were Keval Kakka from Mumbai and Bhagwan Chawale from Pune. They arrived in the mountains in March and saw that things were constantly getting worse. In April, they were among 70 climbers on the top of Annapurna I, the first mountain attempted in the spring season (and incidentally the tenth highest in the world).

The plan had been to try multiple meetings, but amid growing cases and bad weather, Kakka, a 30-year-old professional climber and trekking guide, surrendered and returned home, saying he felt insecure. Chawale, a 38-year-old officer with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), is waiting.

In Kathmandu, meanwhile, the blockade was implemented once again earlier this month, with about 8,000 new cases reported daily. In the mountains, positive climbers Covid and Sherpat had to soar in the air in the middle of the climb and install a fan. And the mountaineering community is full of news about what is called an Everest blast. (Again, there are no numbers available to determine the amount of spread because there are no tests organized in the base camps).

Only teams that had come with their doctor and testing equipment are able to perform tests, says Harshvardhan Joshi, 25, a Mumbai mountaineer who finally assembled Everest on May 23rd. Anxiety was widespread. It felt like we were sitting on a Covid time bomb.

However he remained on the mountain, he adds, because he invested years of training and 55 laps on the expedition and the government showed no signs of extending existing permits.

Frozen highways

The lack of testing has taken climbers from all over the world by surprise. Kakka and Chawale say they were first disturbed when no rehearsals were conducted as they and about 15 others left Annapurna at Dhaulagiri base camp in late April.

The first symptoms of Covid-19 in Dhaulagiri appeared in a Sherpas team who had spent time together in Tatopani, a village on the way to Annapurna I base camp, Kakka adds. (Both mountains are nearby; Dhaulagiri is the seventh highest mountain in the world; coincidentally, the Himalayas are home to 9 of the 14 highest peaks in the world).

The Spanish mountaineering team Carlos Soria Fontans had brought some quick antigen kits and were the ones who started testing the people at the Dhaulagiri base camp. About 50 people tested positive, out of 80 present. They were shorter in sets, but more were made available by their agency, Kakka says.

Worse, he adds, no precautions had been taken. Four or five Sherpas pitched tents when there was no need to do so at the base camp. Those who had tested positive were walking and touching things in the kitchen. The supplies coming by helicopter were not cleaned or sterilized. And as they evacuated people from the base camp, they were setting up healthy ones with those who had tested positive, saying the latter had mild symptoms.

Amid a shortage of manpower after key members of the rope-fixing team tested positive and large snow dumps and avalanche conditions, most abandoned their climb to Dhaulagiri. Kakka, who would also climb Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world, decided to drop all plans and return to Mumbai.

He is fortunate that there may still be a weekly flight operating from Kathmandu to Delhi. All other international flights have been canceled until 31 May. Some climbers are trying to designate private jets. It is not worth risking your life there. I just did not feel safe, says Kakka. They gave so many permits just to run businesses and forgot what could happen.

A red zone on Everest

Meanwhile, Everest looks set to become a red zone for Covid-19. The Nepalese Department of Tourism (DoT) has issued a record 408 permits for Everest this season; Another 125 permits have been issued for neighboring Lhotse, which uses the same base camp and follows most of the same route (a number of climbers will try both; among those trying Lhotse is Chawale from Pune). Add support staff and that’s more than 1,500 people at the base camp since April.

Even large expeditions that have doctors and their equipment only have quick antigen tests, says Dr. Hemant Leuva, 48, a climber and general surgeon from Ahmedabad who is trying Everest this season.

When he realized that the ER Everest team from the Himalayan Non-Profit Rescue Association had no proof of testing (WhatsApp messages to an ER official at the base camp did not receive a response), he asked his wife Surbhi, also a doctor highlander, to quickly bring antigen test kits with her when she arrived in early May.

Surbhi arrived with 25 sets and so far, five of the staff and one climb member have been positively tested and evacuated. But there will be no official record of how many tests have been performed, how many have tested positive or how many have been evacuated, Dr Leuva points out.

Hikers are known to descend from the base camp to the villages below to rest, before returning for the peak push. This poses an added risk to both parties. Those who have this facility have tested members in return. The rest just continues up the mountain.

Storms ahead

Citing Covid-related security concerns, a number of teams have canceled their Everest expeditions and left. On May 10, Spanish mountaineer Alex Txikon said in a statement that he and his teammates Sendoa Elejalde and Inaki Makazaga were abandoning their climb out of a sense of responsibility after assessing the health situation.

Another agency, Mountain Trip, suspended its expedition on May 22, saying in a statement that their Sherpa team was hit hard by Covid and they saw no opportunity to meet within safety limits.

China has canceled all Everest expeditions north to Tibet. Pakistan has announced that Nepalese citizens will not be allowed to start for the start of the climbing season starting there in June, adding that any climber who has been to Nepal in three weeks before being allowed to enter Pakistan.

After calling his expedition to Everest, Austrian guide Lukas Furtenbach, who runs Furtenbach Adventures, painted a grim picture in a social media post on May 16th. We tried to do everything right … We were even more careful when the Covid explosion at the base camp started, when we heard from the first Covid case teams, the government denying these cases … I was calling for a mass trial in the base camp. The call was ignored, wrote Furtenbach.

Status quo

Nepalese authorities have continued to deny a Covid-19 explosion in the Himalayas since reports of the first case there surfaced in mid-April. Mira Acharya, director of DoT, visited Everest base camp and told Reuters: Doctors at base camp said the situation was not as serious as reported. I did not see any horrible situation there.

A May 7 press release, posted on the website of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, dismisses the news of the Covid-19 cases in the base camp, calling them rumors. Since then there has been no word from the government on this.

Lack of recognition has a lot to do with the income and livelihoods associated with climbing in Nepal. A permit to climb Everest costs each climber $ 11,000 (approx 8 loops); the most affordable price for an entire climb would be around $ 35,000 (approx 25.5 loop). The tourism industry as a whole suffered $ 330 million in losses last year, according to Nepal government estimates.

So many of the staff did not report any Covid symptoms because they did not want to lose their income, Joshi says. But there are choppers that fly every day and they can easily carry samples back to Kathmandu.

As Joshis’ expedition is done, the wait continues for many others, with no hope that the permits will be extended as they have been in the past. The climbing season ends on May 29th.