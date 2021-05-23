At least 15 dead after Congo Nyiragongo volcano eruption; Lava Engava neighborhood Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly 20 years on Saturday.

Lava mounds covered homes in the Buhene neighborhood on the edge of Goma.

Hundreds were killed in 2002 when the volcano last erupted. Thousands of people fled like a volcano in the African country of Congo releasing huge streams of lava that turned the night sky red and destroyed more than 500 homes. At least 15 people were killed, the Associated Press reported Sunday afternoon. Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly 20 years on Saturday sending lava to the city of Goma, which has a population of nearly 2 million. On Sunday, Buhene, a suburb on the outskirts of the city, was covered in piles of cooling lava. A lava river half a mile wide included an area the size of several city blocks, reported the New York Times. “We have seen the loss of almost an entire neighborhood,” said Innocent Bahala Shamavu, according to the Associated Press. all partners, all trustworthy people in the world, to come to the aid of this population. Aline Bichikwebo told the AP that she tried to save her father, but she was not strong enough to move her before their house ignited from the lava. Bichikwebo’s mother also died. I am asking for help because everything we had was gone, said Bichikwebo, who managed to escape with her baby. We do not even have a pot. Now we are orphans and have nothing. The lava appears to have stopped flowing around 3 a.m. Sunday, seven hours after the explosion began, the New York Times reported. Residents began returning to Goma on Sunday Later to check on their homes. Residents control lava damage from overnight eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Buhene, on the outskirts of Goma, Congo, on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo / Justin Kabumba) There was no official report on how many people had died. The New York Times reported that authorities said at least five people had died in the accidents as they fled the city. When the volcano began to erupt, thousands fled. Some boarded the boat on Lake Kivu, which lies on the border between Congo and Rwanda. About 5,000 people crossed the border into Rwanda. Another 25,000 went northwest to the town of Sake, according to UNICEF. The UN children’s agency said more than 170 children were still missing. In 2002, an eruption of Mount Nyiragongo killed hundreds and left more than 100,000 homeless, according to the AP. In 1977, the 11,385-meter volcano killed thousands as lava roared down the mountain at more than 60 mph, according to the Times. On Sunday, Nyiragongo continued to cause aftershocks. Patrick Muyaya, a spokesman for the Congolese government, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the immediate threat seems to have passed. Local authorities who have been monitoring the eruption overnight report that the lava flow has lost intensity, he said on Twitter. A group of Congolese people stand in front of Mount Nyiragongo in February 2005. In January 2002 the volcano erupted and killed hundreds. (Photo by Mark Renders / Getty Images) The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.







