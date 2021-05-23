France sees ‘danger of apartheid’ in Israel





French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that there was a risk of “long-term apartheid” in Israel if the Palestinians were denied their statehood. Mr Le Drian is one of the first senior French officials to use the term “apartheid” in connection with Israel, which has angrily denied any policy of racial discrimination. He made remarks on RTL radio and Le Figaro newspaper about clashes between Jews and Arabs that erupted in several Israeli cities during the recent conflict. The violence, which sparked outrage among Israeli Arabs over the oppression of Palestinians in Jerusalem, shattered years of peaceful coexistence in Israel. “It’s the first time and it clearly shows that if in the future we had a solution other than a two-state solution, we would have the ingredients of long-term apartheid,” Mr Le Drian said. He said “the risk of apartheid is high” if Israel continues to act “according to the logic of a single state”. “Even the status quo produces it,” Mr Le Drian said. He said the 11-day conflict between Hamas and Israel showed the need to revive the Middle East peace process. “We have taken it one step at a time,” Le Drian said, expressing satisfaction that US President Joe Biden had reaffirmed his support for a Palestinian state along with Israel. Israel’s latest offensive against Hamas killed 248 people in the Gaza Strip, including 66 children, and injured more than 1,900, the Hamas-led Ministry of Health said. Meanwhile, rockets fired by Palestinian militia in Israel killed 12 and wounded about 357, Israeli police said. More on the coronavirus How the last Iranian drones tested Israel’s Iron Cube defense system Arab users cheat algorithms to keep Palestinian content online Disturbed by the war in Gaza and sectarian violence, Israel supports the ceasefire







