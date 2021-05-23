Bangladesh falls ‘except Israel’ from passport, foreign ministry says no change in Tel Aviv policy

Bangladesh on Saturday announced the inclusion of the words “except Israel” in the new passport which was hailed by Israel as a “lifting of the decades-old travel ban”. But Dhaka was quick to clarify that the decision to remove those words does not mean changing Bangladesh’s position on Israel, as it still does not recognize Israel.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters in Dhaka on Sunday, “We made the decision to remove ‘except Israel’ from the passport six months ago when we introduced the e-passport. It’s about standardizing our passport. But politics “Our foreign policy will remain the same towards Israel. We will not establish our ties with Israel. We support the war of the Palestinian people. We also support two-state solutions. So our foreign policy will remain unchanged.”

Bangladeshi passports had previously written a clause saying “This Passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel”, but the government on Saturday decided to remove “except Israel” from the document making it valid for all the world.

Earlier, Gilad Cohen, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter that Bangladesh has lifted the travel ban to Israel.

“Great news! Bangladesh has lifted the travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step and I urge the Bangladeshi government to go ahead and establish diplomatic ties with Israel so that both our peoples can benefit and to progress, “he wrote on Twitter.

Bangladesh clarifies its position towards Israel

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, however, clarified in a tweet on Sunday that “despite the new electronic passports, Bangladesh has not changed its position on Israel including the travel ban.”

“Bangladesh condemned the atrocities against the Palestinians and reiterated its principled position regarding the two-state solution to the #Palestine – #Israel conflict in the light of UN resolutions,” the tweet reads.

In a press release, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently been drawn by an excitement issued by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcoming the lifting of the travel ban on Israel in E Confusion seems to have arisen from new non-observational e-passport brochures “all countries except Israel” [sic]”.

The statement added: “The lifting of surveillance is done to maintain the international standard of Bangladesh e-passports and does not imply any change in Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards the Middle East. The ban on Bangladeshi passport holders’ travel to Israel remains unchanged. of Bangladesh has not deviated from his position on Israel and Bangladesh remains firmly in its long position in this regard [sic]”.

Senior journalist Masud Karim said, “I think it is [a] purely technical issues. There is no Bangladeshi political will to establish ties with Israel at the moment. No place use[s] ‘except Israel’ in their passport. Its not [a] foreign policy issue, but an administrative decision by [the] Bangladesh interior ministry. If it is a matter of foreign policy, [the] house [ministry] should discuss the matter with him [the] foreign office. But there was no discussion between [the] two ministries. Indeed, the passport is an identity. “Identity must be a standard.”

It comes just like a the ceasefire has been in place since Thursday between Israel and Palestine after a deadly 11-day battle that claimed many Palestinian lives in the Gaza Strip.

The statement added: “The Bangladeshi government has condemned the recent atrocities committed against civilians by the Israeli occupation forces in the al-Aqsa Mosque complex and in Gaza. The Israeli conflict in the light of UN resolutions recognizing the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine [sic]”