



Bengaluru Karnataka on Sunday registered 626 new Covid-19 victims, taking the total number beyond 25,000 marks indicating the severity of the second wave of infections in the southern state. As the number of data increased to 25,282 across the state, the positivity level stood at 2.40%, according to the state health department bulletin. Bengaluru recorded 362 casualties while rural Bengaluru recorded 30 deaths. Despite a drop in daily loads, fatalities have increased in recent days, which experts said would happen as there would be a time lag between infection and death. Deaths come 14 days after infections are reported. So the deaths you are seeing now are patients from the beginning of May when we were at the peak. When infections fall, deaths will be high, the Hindustan Times told Dr. V. Ravi, neurovirologist and member of the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). Karnataka, especially its capital Bengaluru, has seen a drop in the number of daily loads over the past week. The state reported 25,979 new infections, including 7,494 in Bengaluru. The total number of active cases dropped to 472,986 across Karnataka and 255,842 in Bengaluru. The positivity rate also saw a decline and stood at 20.76%. Very positive from today’s Covid numbers: Big blue diamond (35k) recoveries continue to outpace new cases (25k), New big blue diamond cases fall to 25k after a long time. Big blue diamond positivity rate drops to 20%, Big daily blue diamond testing continues to be strong at 1,25,000, said Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education in a post on Twitter. However, the health crisis continues to worsen in some districts of Karnataka as growth moves towards the rural regions of the state. There were 18 deaths in Ballari, 11 in Hassan, 15 in Kalaburagi, 12 in Koppala, 13 each in Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, 22 in Mysuru, 17 in Uttara Kannada, according to the health bulletin. Karnataka reported 195,463 new infections in the last week to 5pm on Saturday, according to data from the Covid-19 state war chamber. The recovery rate is at 78.83%, according to government data. However, the degree of positivity across the state has increased, the data show. Belagvi, the border district, had a positivity rate of 44.55% while Ballari, Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Dharwad, Koppal and Chamarajanagar reported 37.30%, 37.08%, 36.53%, 32.89%, 32.63%, 30.94% respectively, 30.17. % and 30.17%. The positivity rate in Karnataka (until 5pm on Saturday) was 23.61% and 18.84% in Bengaluru.

