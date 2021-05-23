Two other cases were discovered during testing at the Hougang Ave 8 block, Health News & Top Stories

Two people tested positive for Covid-19 during a mandatory testing exercise for residents and visitors at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.
Nine cases were previously identified by the Ministry of Health (MoH), bringing the total number of cases to 11 persons in at least four different families so far.
Although four of the confirmed case units are in the same stack, which means they share the same number of units but are on different floors, the MoH said its initial assessment is that air transmission along the stack is very difficult .
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for residents and visitors was conducted at the block on Friday and Saturday, the MoH and the Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a joint statement. As of noon yesterday, 403 out of 405 people had tested negative.
The MoH said the detected cases are mostly among quarantined people who later came out positive, meaning they were unlikely to move while being contagious.
“Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine the links and source of transmission,” the MoH added.
The Hougang block is the only housing board block with infected cases that have been seen in more than two families so far, the ministry noted.
PCR tests are also being conducted for all 243 residents of Route 51 Pasir Ris 51, as four cases have been detected in two different families on the block.
Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious disease expert at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, noted that the MoH and MND have not revealed whether the affected units in the Hougang block are directly above or below one another. the other, or if there are intact units in between.
“If the floors are on top of each other, then maybe some wonder of ventilation or air permeability allows the aerosol to spread,” he said.
“If they are in the same stack but on floors five and 10, for example, then it is unlikely.”
Infectious disease expert Leong Hoe Nam, of the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Center, said elevators are a potential source of transmission within the same HDB block.
“We know, constantly, that closed places are at high risk, be it buses, planes or cars. Elevators are like cars moving vertically,” he said.
Dr Leong noted a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases last month that showed how the virus remained in the air inside a car after being run for 15 minutes by a Covid-19 patient who was not wearing a mask. He found that virus samples could be detected at least two hours after driving, suggesting the risk of transmission from the aerosolized virus.
“We tend to be more lenient in an enclosed private space.
“We can clean our nasal mucus, blow or dig our noses, or adjust masks for one breath,” Dr Leong said, adding that these mistakes in ordinary human behavior could put them at risk.
In a Facebook post yesterday, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam said the MoH measures have greatly reduced the risk of transmission among residents in the block, though it cannot be completely ruled out.
As an additional precaution, the Aljunied-Hougang City Council disinfected ordinary corridors and elevators in the block Saturday evening after the invalid deck friction operation was completed, he said.
He also said some residents in the block had not been able to receive deliveries such as gas cookers over the past two days.
“We have contacted the relevant company to encourage them to resume deliveries as soon as possible so that you can cook your meals.”
