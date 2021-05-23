The Iranian official says the nuclear inspector agreement has expired; talks continue | World News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) The speaker of Iran’s hardline parliament said Sunday that an interim agreement between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions between diplomatic efforts to save the atomic agreement of the Islamic Republic with the world powers.
As hardline comrades demanded that Iran delete the images, officials delayed a previously planned press conference by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. This signaled negotiations between the UN agency and Tehran will continue until Sunday evening.
Last minute discussions further underlined the narrowing window for the US and others to reach an agreement with Iran. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and accumulating uranium at levels much higher than those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran’s hardline parliament in December passed a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections at its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February. The IAEA reached a three-month agreement with Iran in February to keep those surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them later if no agreement was reached.
This quarterly deadline expired on Friday under the Gregorian calendar. According to the Persian calendar, however, the three-month deadline comes on Monday.
On Sunday morning during a parliamentary session, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced that the deal had expired. He said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state affairs, backed the decision to see the deal invalid.
“After these three months, the International Atomic Energy Agency will definitely not have the right to access the camera footage or transfer it,” he said.
Hours later, however, a website called Nournews believed to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council quoted an anonymous official as suggesting Tehran’s deal with the IAEA could be extended for another month.
Nuclear negotiations have been marred by contradictory, anonymous information leaked from Iran. It is likely to be a sign of conflict between the administration of outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, the relatively moderate cleric who reached the 2015 deal, and the tough lines now seeking to replace him.
In Vienna, the IAEA said its Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi would brief reporters Sunday afternoon on Iran. The agency said Sunday night that the briefing would be delayed as consultations between the IAEA and Iran continued.
It was not immediately clear if the images from February to Saturday had been deleted. Ahead of Qalibafs’s remarks, lawmaker Ali Reza Salimi convened an open parliamentary session to ensure Iran’s civilian nuclear wing deleted the images. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country’s civilian atomic agency, did not immediately comment on the decision.
Order the head of the Atomic Energy Organization to avoid the delay, said Salimi, a cleric from the central Iranian city of Delijan. Images recorded on the camera should be eliminated.
Under a confidential deal called an Additional Protocol with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras, the agency said in 2017.
It was also not clear what this meant for personal inspections by the IAEA. There are 18 nuclear devices and nine other sites in Iran under IAEA safeguards.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint General Action Plan. A series of escalating incidents since Trumps’s withdrawal has threatened the Middle East.
Over a year ago, a U.S. drone strike killed a senior Iranian general, prompting Tehran to later launch ballistic missiles that wounded dozens of U.S. troops in Iraq.
A mysterious explosion also hit the Irans Natanz nuclear facility, which Iran has described as sabotage. In November, Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who founded the country’s nuclear military program about two decades ago, was killed in an attack that Tehran blames Israel.
President Joe Biden has said he is ready for the US to re-enter the nuclear deal. The weeks of negotiations in Vienna have been described as positive, although no draft agreement has been issued. The US is also not talking directly to Iran in the hearings.
Speaking Sunday on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Iran as taking destabilizing action across the Middle East. However, he said to oppose it, the first thing we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box. “
“What we have not yet seen is whether Iran is willing and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do,” Blinken said. This is the test and we still do not have an answer.
Gambrell reported from Dubai, UAE.