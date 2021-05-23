Bengaluru bed system delays admissions





On May 17, patient Covid Sarasamma died while being transported to a government hospital in East Bengal after waiting three days for a bed appointment. On Thursday, one of those shooting for a bed was Sunil Kumar, who himself works in the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) war zone, which aims to provide beds for Covid-19. Over two weeks after the government announced measures to modernize the bed-sharing system in Bengaluru for Covid-19, spurred on by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s allegations of widespread corruption and mismanagement, new problems have emerged. Kumar said he had helped hundreds get beds since the first wave, but his friend was told to try the government hospitals Bowring, Victoria and Ghousia. They are insisting they will only take a patient if a bed is booked through the BBMP war room. I work in the war room and I know it takes some time before we find a bed. Under the new system, hospitals’ discretionary powers to admit admitted patients are reduced, while there is an audit of response time from war rooms and the number of calls before a bed is booked. Patients have only four hours to be admitted to a hospital after sharing a bed, instead of the early 10 hours; War chamber officials have individual entry IDs to improve accountability; and a manual bed unlock feature is disabled. Kumar acknowledged that the process was in principle better. However, he stressed, doctors must approve the request for a bed and it must be cleaned by an IAS official. It takes more time. The wait can be extended to more than 24 hours to find the ICU and ICU ventilation beds. M Lakshman, a worker with Labournet, an NGO based in hospitals and helping patients, said, It takes 6-7 hours to find a bed. It took 10 hours for one patient on May 19th. He said the gait system worked best in providing immediate help to critical patients. A nurse employed at a large Covid government hospital said, Anyone who admits admitted patients should face an investigation. We used to treat patients in emergency situations, but now we are doing what the government has instructed. The new system that requires a positive test report also keeps away suspected Covid cases, even if they have trouble breathing. On Thursday, BBMP unveiled a new real-time panel, with area data, as well as acceptance and discharge, on bed availability in Bengaluru. Surya welcomed the same, saying on social media, This will enable an efficient and transparent process, where every citizen, regardless of his financial or social status, will be treated fairly and equally by the system.

