Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

ManitobaThe leading infection rate per capita in Canada continued to rise as the province reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional fatality on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 299 are in the Winnipeg health region.

With the new figures, the provincial government said in a press release that the test positivity rate across Manitoba over the past five days is now at 14.5 percent, from 14.3.

Provincial hospitals which are under increasing strain and are sending some ICU patients to neighboring Ontario saw 18 more people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 316.

Family doctor Shannon Prud’homme says the province has begun to see vaccine reluctance pockets, so officials should work to give people ‘accurate, scientific information’. 1:21

Manitoba’s daily infection rate is at about 34 new cases every day for every 100,000 people, the highest among Canadian provinces and U.S. states. Alberta is a distant second, with 20.6.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister on Saturday said the province was working on a plan to get thousands of surplus from the US state in North Dakota in Manitoba, but was “kiboshed” by the White House, which must approve the request. Like that.

Meanwhile, a day after Canada officially passed the historic moment of partial immunization of 50 percent of the population, efforts are shifting to vaccinating younger age groups.

Ontario on Sunday became the last province for open vaccination appointments for children 12 years and older through the province reservation system. Those wishing to book can do so through the provincial online portal or call center, as well as through pharmacies that offer the Pfizer-BioNTech view.

The province recorded 1,691 new COVID-19 cases, along with 15 deaths, on Sunday.

Andrew Chang talks to two recently vaccinated young Canadians about what that moment was like for them, last year’s challenges and what they are looking forward to. 6:13

IN Quebec which confirms the lowest daily growth of innovations in eight months on Sunday, in 477 cases there were long groups outside a vaccine center in Montreal that opened its doors to the 12 to 17 age group over the weekend.

The province will officially open its reservation system for youth 12 and up on Tuesday, but a local health authority spokesman said officials at the clinic west of downtown decided not to remove the teenagers who showed up to walk. .

Several other provinces have already extended vaccine eligibility to those 12 or more, including Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

Efforts to target the new residents came amid a general acceleration in the national immunization effort.

Canada’s public health chief wrote on Twitter on Sunday that more than 2.5 million Canadians received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between May 9 and May 15. More than 19 million Canadians, or half of the national population, had received at least one initial dose of the vaccine since Saturday, although less than five percent have been fully immunized with two shots.

Nationwide, new COVID-19 cases continued to fall below the peak of the third wave reported in mid-April, although case counts remained high in some provinces.Alberta, which reported 563 new cases and six more deaths Sunday.

What is happening in Canada

As of 5:45 p.m. ET Sunday, Canada had reported 1,359,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 53,814 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,231. More than 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide.

Saskatchewan recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday.

Starting Monday, the province will allow some to start booking their second vaccine.

Eligibility will be for:

Residents aged 80 and over.

Patients being treated for cancer or receiving solid organ transplants.

They administered a first dose or before 1 March.

In the Atlantic provinces, New Brunswickadded 14 new infections and officials confirmed a case in a Fredericton YMCA day garden;New Scotlandrecorded 74 new cases and the number of deaths increased by two to 79; ANDNewfoundland and Labrador recorded 23 new cases the highest one-day issue count since Feb. 21 as a group in Lewisporte-Summerford continues to rise.

In the North, health officials in Northwestern territorieshave discovered new rules for sick children who want to return to classroom instruction that requires students with minor COVID-19 symptoms to undergo testing, or be evaluated by a healthcare provider, before returning to school .

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 166.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a US-based Johns Hopkins University follow-up chart. The number of global deaths reported was more than 3.4 million.

IN Europe, British health officials expressed optimism that the remaining coronavirus restrictions in the UK could be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer-BioNTechand AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines offer effective protection against the first variant identified in India.

WATCH | Hugs, pubs and restaurants that dine again as restrictions on UK amenities:

England, Wales and Scotland are easing restrictions on COVID-19, a mixed-action move, reports CBC’s Tesa Arcilla. 3:43

IN Americas, Brazil’s Health Minister said the government is concerned about the coronavirus variant first identified in India after its first cases were confirmed in the South American country.

IN Asia, Pakistani federal authorities reported a drop in deaths from COVID-19 and new cases and decided to reopen tourist resorts starting Monday, but only for those who have either tested negative or been vaccinated.

IN Africa, Kenya’s Health Ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson & Johnson as it seeks alternatives to AstraZeneca shot after delays in drug shipments from India.