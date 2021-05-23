Okanagan woman mysterious death raises questions about BC Chronicles Service

Nearly five years after Arlene Westervelt was wrecked on Lake Okanagan, the cause of her death remains shrouded in mystery and is raising troubling questions about possible systemic problems in the BC Corruption Service.

The 56-year-old nurse died during a canoe trip with her husband Bert Westervelt on June 26, 2016.

He told officials the canoe was at the top and was an accidental drowning, while the Arlenes family suspected Bert of murder.

Arlena’s sister Debbie Hennig told Global News that her family begged authorities to do the autopsy, but says the request fell on deaf ears.

This could have been a serious mistake, according to numerous experts interviewed by Global News for its current program New Reality.

It seems a little shocking to me that they will not err on the care side, says former Calgary homicide detective Mike Cavilla.

Cavilla was asked to give an independent opinion on the matter by a lawyer employed by the Hennig family.

He says water deaths are extremely difficult to investigate.

In deaths like the Westervelt case, where there were no independent witnesses so close to seeing what happened, an autopsy should be ordered immediately, he says.

This is how it is done in Alberta and this is how it is done in many jurisdictions both in Canada and in the United States.

Retired forensic pathologist Dr. John Butt agrees that an autopsy should have been done immediately.

It should be automatic if there are no witnesses. Definitely, he says.

















In the Westervelt case, the autopsy was postponed for 10 days. It was only after the RCMP received new evidence that prompted them to open a murder investigation that an autopsy was finally performed.

According to the Coroners report, the autopsy found bleeding in the muscles of Arlene Westervelts neck and in both eyes.

Butt says those hemorrhages may be evidence she was drowned.

Nearly three years after Arlene’s death, her husband Bert Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder.

However, authorities later upheld the murder charge with few explanations, saying only that there was new evidence.

Arlena’s body was embalmed before the autopsy was performed and Butt believes he may have played a role in the Crowns’ reluctance to pursue the matter.

The embalming, Butt says, could mask other evidence that may have been present or create evidence that could be misleading. “

“My opinion in this case is that this was one of the reasons why the charges against the accused were dropped,” he said.

The Coroners report claimed that embalming did not interfere with the examination of neck hemorrhages. The report also found no marks on Arlenes neck, and no hyoid bone damage, located under the chin.

The report cannot confirm or rule out choking, suffocation or an underlying heart condition as a cause of Arlena’s death. Ultimately, he found that the cause of death was unspecified.

However Butt holds the decision to delay an autopsy was a mistake and believes his part of a bigger systematic problem in BC

The whole system, from beginning to end, is the second level. I think the delay in the autopsy was done because of the money. And I think a lot of that is given in British Columbia as a decree by the government.

And the numbers do nothing to dispel his suspicions. According to Statistics Canada, BC ordered autopsies at just 2.9 percent of deaths in 2019. That is about half the national average of 5.7 percent for the same year. In Alberta, where Butt was once Chief Prosecutor, autopsies were performed on 7.4 percent of deaths in 2019. This raises questions about whether other suspicious deaths are being lost.

There are also questions about the credentials of doctors performing autopsies in BC

Told some forensic experts New Reality best practices dictate that complex water deaths like Arlene Westervelts should be autopsied by a forensic pathologist.

However, the doctor who autopsied her body is ranked as a general pathologist by both the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

General pathologists usually work in hospital settings and according to the Royal College, they perform autopsies in cases of natural and routine deaths.

They should also, according to the College, recognize the characteristics of autopsies that require referral to forensic pathologists.

Butt says national standards require forensic pathologists to pass an examination through the Royal College, or other approved institutions to obtain accreditation.

However, compliance with these standards is left to the judgment of the provinces.

The pathologist who performed the autopsy at Arlene Westervelt was accredited by the BC Coroner Service, a doctor’s office spokesman said in an email.

Credentials, experience and references are all reviewed by the BC Coroners Service, and after this process we ‘privilege’ doctors to perform autopsies for us. We are partnering with the health authorities they carry out the credentialing process and we use it as part of our contribution when we give privileges to perform autopsies for BCCS, the email said.

In other words, some pathologists may perform the duties of a forensic pathologist without meeting national accreditation standards.

This does not go well with the Tail.

The medical service of a physician in British Columbia cannot make you a specialist in any forensic subject. ”

In fact, he wrote a letter to the BC College of Medical Surgeons complaining about how the BC Coroners service accredits doctors who perform autopsies and is calling for a full investigation.

I think the whole system of British Columbia needs a review by an independent body.

















Check out this and other original stories about our New Reality world that airs Saturday night on Global TV and online.