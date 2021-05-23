Investigation into Connah’s Quay murder – police continue to appeal to witnesses





Deeside.com> News Posted: Dielli 23 May 2021 Updated: Dielli 23 maj

Detectives investigating the murder of a 31-year-old at Connah’s Quay on Saturday released an update this evening, Sunday, May 23rd. Police responded to knife reports from Dock Road shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. Dean Bennett from Connah’s Quay was rushed to a hospital in Liverpool but unfortunately he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident. Police have said a 46-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man remain in police custody at this time. A 16-year-old girl has been released on bail pending further investigation. Police continue to appeal to witnesses and urge anyone who may have information that may assist in our investigation to be asked to contact us. In a statement earlier Sunday, Chief Inspector Sion Williams said: “Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of the Deans at this extremely difficult time. We understand that a serious incident like this has caused a lot of concern in the local community and we want to assure residents that we are doing everything we can to prove what happened. To assist with the ongoing investigation, I would encourage anyone with any information, particularly anyone who has witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have been near Dock Road just before 5pm, to come forward, citing reference number 21000329322. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Wales Police via chat online Direct conversation North Wales Policeor through 101. Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously through https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information / forms / give- information-anonymouslyor by calling 0800 555 111. Distinguish something? Do you have a story? Send a message to Facebook | A message directly to Tweet | Email: [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos