Pastor: ‘We have a world that needs to change’ | tidings

With raised hands and shouting voices, leaders of several Midpeninsula churches on Saturday led a spiritual gathering outside the Palo Alto City Palace to mark nearly a year since the assassination of George Floyd.

It was the same square where angry residents marched last summer to condemn police brutality and demand reform following the May 25, 2020, assassination of Floyd, who was nailed to the knee by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and unable to breathe for more than nine minutes

There is time for marches and protests, but there is also time for prayer, Pastor of Palo Alto Vineyard Church Susan Van Riesen told the diverse crowd of several hundred people who stood in the sunlight, sunny late afternoon.

Racial injustice “is not just a social issue or a political issue or a systematic issue it’s these things. But it is (also) a spiritual issue that all people of faith should engage in and take seriously. “

At times, the event sounded like a resurrection as attendees shouted “Amen!” and “Bring it!” to encourage speakers. Among those who spoke was NBA basketball player Jeremy Lin, who grew up in Palo Alto and spoke openly about his Christian faith. He shared a prayer for peace in the face of racism and discrimination.

“Give peace today to all of us who suffer mistreatment and wrongdoing as members of hate-targeted communities. Release your peace to flood the hearts of the confused, the frightened, the angry, the angry, and those who feel forgotten and invisible. “Let the work of peace begin within us,” Lin said.

Unlike the Black Lives Matters protests that filled local streets last year, Saturday’s rally did not call for specific government changes but focused more on encouraging attendees to continue last year’s momentum by speaking boldly against it. wrongdoers and relying on those who have been victimized.

Rev. Kaloma Smith from AME Zion University Church in Palo Alto encouraged those present to be courageous in seeking justice.

“I need the believers of God not to fight with your energy, but to rely on God and know that he will empower you,” he said, to the applause and shout of the crowd, “because we have a world that has need to change “

“God will require believers who are absolutely courageous in their statement, courageous in their call to justice, courageous in their stand on matters, brave in their stand for the brokenhearted, brave in their stand for those who are oppressed, and “Those who will stand inside a town hall and say, ‘We need justice in this world.'”

In the middle of the gathering at King Plaza, listening to Smith and others, were Onyi Ozoma and Seneca Friend, who said they had walked close by and were drawn to the event by the sound of music.

They reflected on the progress towards racial equality that has been made since last summer and the continuing need for improvement.

“Obviously there has been progress in promoting action. I think that is the biggest thing,” Ozoma said, citing rethinking funding for law enforcement agencies and structural changes that have been made within the institutions. “There is progress in that direction, but it is definitely still early on the road.”

Friend acknowledged that progress had been made but noted that it took Floyd’s death for some people to realize that action was much needed.

“We had a conversation with some other friends a few weeks ago who said that the murder of George Floyd was really a wake-up call for them like, ‘Oh, racism still exists,'” Friend said. “And it was something that made them a little more proactive and critical in their thinking and in the way they treat other people.

“And so I believe progress is being made, in what people are saying more loudly. People are doing things; people are organizing in great ways,” Friend said. “So I’m excited and hopeful.”

For many, one assurance that police brutality would not continue to go unpunished was Chauvin’s April 21 conviction for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree murder in Floyd’s death. which was declared more than two dozen times “I can not breathe” before he lost consciousness and died.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in June, though his lawyer has called for a new trial, claiming Chauvin had been denied a fair trial.

Elected local leaders over the past year have examined police practices with the aim of curbing the use of excessive force and promoting de-escalation of situations in order to reduce the number of fatal killings involving officers.

Palo Alto City Council reviewed and revised the use of force policies at the Police Department and extended a ban on onion and carotid holders to include any restraint technique that “is intentionally applied to restrict blood flow or airflow to the head or neck “.

The revised policy also includes a new section on de-escalation techniques, including a list of alternatives for forcing officers to consider, such as taking “as much reasonable time as necessary to resolve incident, without having to use force, if possible. “

The city has also supported the creation of public art to signal its commitment to racial justice and commissioned a history of Black and brown communities in Palo Alto, a report the Human Relations Commission presented earlier this year. The city is also reviewing its employment practices and is planning to launch “community circles” that will allow residents to meet in small groups to talk about race.