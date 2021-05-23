Fire crews find body after treating blaze at home as police arrest man

A man in his 50s, who is from Torquay, was arrested and remanded in custody, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said.
Some neighbors said they woke up to three “blows” before noticing the fire.
A person who lives across the street said, “The smoke made it so hard to see, even my house smelled of smoke.”
The man who was found dead had not yet been officially identified as of Sunday morning, though his family had been informed, police said.
The Mirror Newsletter brings you the latest news, exciting showbiz and TV stories, sports updates and essential political information.
The newsletter is emailed the first thing every morning, at 12 noon and every evening.
Do not miss any moment by subscribing to our newsletter here.
Heartbroken family and friends honored him on Facebook.
A friend wrote: “[He] it was a nice block … he definitely did not deserve his life to end this way.
“I hope his family and friends can mourn in peace.”
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 11.10am on Saturday, May 22, to report a fire at a property in Torquay.
“Emergency services attended the address on Ellacombe Street, where the fire was extinguished and the property was secured.
“A man in his 30s had been placed inside the address and confirmed the deceased.
“The other family members have been informed and the official identification is yet to be completed.
“The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained while investigations are ongoing.
“A man in his 50s, from Torquay, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
“Investigations are ongoing at the scene and a cordon is in place.
“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is required to contact the police at 101 citing CR / 041665/21.”
A post on the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Twitter page stated: “We participated in a fire in Torquay last night.
“When the crews arrived at the scene, the property was well lit and unfortunately a man was found dead.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos