Fire crews find body after treating blaze at home as police arrest man

A man in his 30s was found dead in a house fire and a man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident, police say.

The young man’s body was discovered in a house that was “well lit” when the first fire crews arrived on the scene in Torquay, Devon.

His cause of death is being treated as “unexplained”.

Neighbors were told DevonLive they heard “three loud bangs” which sounded like fireworks before they saw smoke billowing into the air and the house engulfed in flames around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

The property remained cordoned off Sunday morning as a police officer stood guard and the investigation into the incident continued.

A man in his 50s, who is from Torquay, was arrested and remanded in custody, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said.

Some neighbors said they woke up to three “blows” before noticing the fire.

A person who lives across the street said, “The smoke made it so hard to see, even my house smelled of smoke.”

The man who was found dead had not yet been officially identified as of Sunday morning, though his family had been informed, police said.





Heartbroken family and friends honored him on Facebook.

A friend wrote: “[He] it was a nice block … he definitely did not deserve his life to end this way.

“I hope his family and friends can mourn in peace.”

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 11.10am on Saturday, May 22, to report a fire at a property in Torquay.

“Emergency services attended the address on Ellacombe Street, where the fire was extinguished and the property was secured.







“A man in his 30s had been placed inside the address and confirmed the deceased.

“The other family members have been informed and the official identification is yet to be completed.

“The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained while investigations are ongoing.

“A man in his 50s, from Torquay, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

“Investigations are ongoing at the scene and a cordon is in place.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is required to contact the police at 101 citing CR / 041665/21.”

A post on the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Twitter page stated: “We participated in a fire in Torquay last night.

“When the crews arrived at the scene, the property was well lit and unfortunately a man was found dead.”