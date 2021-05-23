FIRTESIA FIR: BJPs Sambit Patra does not appear before Raipur police





BJP spokesman Sambit Patra did not attend a scheduled meeting with police in Chhattisgarh on Sunday regarding the alleged forgery of a written letter of a Congress party and its subsequent misuse. Patra has asked for a new date for the meeting next week, police in Raipur said on Sunday. Former Prime Minister Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, who has also been sent a notice by police on the same issue, is scheduled to appear before them on Monday. The FIR against Patra and Singh appeared at the Lines police station in Raipur last Wednesday on a complaint from the president of the Chhattisgarh unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Akash Sharma, and Congress youth leader Koko Padhi, said police . NSUI is the student arm of Congress. FIR has been registered against BJP executives under Articles 504 (Intentional Insult Intentionally to Provoke Disturbance of Peace), 505 (1) (b, c) (Statements Bringing Public Offense), 469 (Falsification with Intentional Damage to Reputation) ) and 198 (Using as true a certificate known to be false) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was filed for allegedly forging head letters from the AICC Research Department and suppressing fake and fabricated content, a senior police officer said. Patras was asked to appear either in person or via video conference on Sunday at 4 p.m. Patra did not show up for his meeting with us, instead he sent us an email asking for a week to return to Raipur Police, police sources said. On Thursday, police had sent a notice to Raman Singh, requesting access to his social media account as part of the investigation against him. Singh has protested against the congressional government of Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Congress package to slander the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP released the so-called toolkit ostensibly in a letter to Congress, outlining plans for a campaign against Modi and the Center to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday. The Congress government is trying to cover up its failures in the state by attacking us. If Congress wants to file lawsuits against us, what stops them from putting us behind bars, Singh said. The government (Baghel) has failed on all fronts and has only fought with the central government for useless things, he said. Congress has also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police seeking the registration of an FIR against BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP national secretary general BL Santhosh, in addition to Patras. On Sunday, the BJP decided to launch a ‘jail bharo’ campaign, in which leaders across the state will protest in front of the police station, offering to be arrested. Why only Raman Singh ji, we should all reserve the right to speak the truth, said a senior Chhattisgarh leader of the BJP.

