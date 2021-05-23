



Hyderabad: Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered an investigation into alleged land grabbing allegations made against MLA’s son Eatala Rajenders, E Nitin Reddy. The move also comes as Eatala, his son and their keys run by the Jamuna family are already under investigation for allegedly violating certain temple lands in various locations.

The investigation was ordered following a complaint filed by farmer P Mahesh Mudiraj that his land in the village of Ravalkole in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district was allegedly violated by Nitin. He urged the prime minister to ensure justice.

Mahesh is a Mudiraj, a community of Backward Classes (BC) to which Eatala Rajender also belongs.

Responding to the complaint from Mahesh, the prime minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to immediately investigate the complaint. He also instructed the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Vigilance, Revenue and other interested officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report as soon as possible.

Eatala and his Jamuna keys families are already under investigation by vigilance and revenue officials on suspicion of violating about 100 hectares of designated temple land in the Devaryamjal mandarin among other countries. A four-member IAS members committee was appointed to investigate the matter and they reportedly submitted a report. However, Eatala Rajender has denied these allegations as a campaign to slander him.

In his letter of complaint to the KCR, Mahesh said that his grandfather owned 10.1 hectares of land after survey no. 77 in the village of Ravalkole. Under the Ceiling Act 1975-76, the government had also issued a certificate. From Khasra Pahani in 1954 to Adangal Pahani in 1986, the income records showed my grandfather, Narasimha, as the owner, he said.

Mahesh said that after 1986, the names of Satyam Ramalinga Raju and others were shown as owners in the registers. In recent years, the land that belonged to my grandfather was bought by Nitin under pressure from officials. I had tried to meet the minister then as he is also from the Mudiraj community, but he did not meet me. I finally met him about eight months back, but he warned me not to talk about it, Mahesh claimed. I have the 38-E certificate and the Pahani records that have my grandparents ’name on it. Under the Lease and Ceiling Act, we have had rights to this land for so many decades. Give us back our land, he declared. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos