Vaccine tourists pay the highest price to flee India, Thailand without guarantee

New Delhi: Travel agents in India and Thailand – both of which are battling a rise in infections – have warned the public against operators advertising out-of-vaccination tours, saying there may be hidden costs. Vaccine tour ads, mostly in the US, have appeared on social media in India, despite restrictions that make international travel almost impossible. In Thailand, too, there are a growing number of travel packages that offer the opportunity to join a vaccination queue abroad. It is not illegal to go to the US, travel is absolutely your option, said Jyoti Mayal, president of the Association of Travel Agents of India. As an association, our advice is to check the agent’s reliability, view all documents, and move forward. Based in Mumbai Travel and Gem Travel got the names of 5,000 people interested in a three-day stay in New York for a first vaccination and another trip a few weeks later for a second stroke, with each trip costing about 150,000 rupees ($ 2,600). Agwani Travels to India advertised a 21-day trip to New York to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for about $ 7,890, but never went ahead because India started firing, said company owner Pradeep Sharma. There have also been ads in Thailand for vaccine tours in the US and Russia. A Bangkok operator is offering trips ranging from $ 3,000 to $ 8,200 to San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, with prices depending on the time gap between dosage and vaccine brand. Johnson & Johnsons is just a hit and would require a shorter stay. Another agency owner reportedly said he had received hundreds of searches, but 80 percent of people did not have a U.S. visa. Thailand’s recent proliferation and slow vaccination rate has encouraged wealthy locals to seek solutions elsewhere. Credit:AP Many Thai packages do not include visa fees, airfare, meals or the cost of any quarantine requirements. Tour operators are also not responsible if travelers get the side effects of the vaccine, according to Suthiphong Pheunphiphop, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association. The government does not prohibit any tour operator from selling such packages, however many burdens and risks fall on the traveler than on the tour operator, so customers need to weigh whether the trip is worth the risk, Suthiphong said. Demand for vaccine tours is being driven in part by unequal access to what are seen as the most effective vaccines, which are provided by the richest nations. This squeezed most of the developing world and pushed people in those countries to look elsewhere if they had money. Both India and Thailand are seeing new surges of the virus and are behind vaccination levels.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos