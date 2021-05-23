Moderna rejects the Punjab vaccine request, saying it only deals with the Center

Punjabs’ efforts to buy Covid-19 vaccines from global manufacturers suffered a setback on Sunday after Moderna rejected the government’s request, saying it did not directly supply states.

They have written to us that as part of their policy, they do not deal directly with states or private parties. They only deal with the government of India, Punjab governments told Nodal Vaccination Officer Vikas Garg Indian Express.

Garg had written to the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company two days ago, requesting supplies of its mRNA vaccine to the state.

Several other states and the Mumbai civilian body also have circulating global tenders to overcome crippling shortages that have slowed the pace of vaccination amid the second wave of the epidemic in India.

We can not call it a discouraging response, Garg said. One of the companies refused. Let’s see what others do. There is a shortage of vaccines all over the world. We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that our entire population is vaccinated as soon as possible.

After Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed officials on May 20 to launch global tenders, the government had written to vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson.

explained Global suppliers have no capacity While many states have said they will launch global tenders for vaccines, almost all manufacturers are already engaged and probably do not have the spare capacity to supply in the near future.

We have received a response from just Moderna yet. Response from other companies is expected, Garg said.

Garg also said Punjab had received a positive response from COVAX, but declined to give details. The Punjab government announced on May 14 that it had decided to join the WHO-led initiative to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines, especially in the world’s poorest countries.

All I can say is that it is a positive response. They (COVAX) have responded to our communication and they are saying they will move the discussion forward. They are our hope, Garg said.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the state government had been waiting for Moderna’s response.

We have already asked the Government of India to provide the vaccine to the states. The Prime Minister has written a letter to the Prime Minister on the issue. We obviously wanted to make an effort. Therefore, we have written to the companies and made an extension. We did not want to assume that they would not supply directly to us. We have also been told that Pfizer wants to sign a compensation bond which only GOI can provide, she said.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal said Punjab was mainly looking at supplies from COVAX. They are offering to developing and underdeveloped nations. If we can secure supplies from them, it would be ideal as we will get the vaccine at cheaper prices. For now, only one manufacturer has refused. Let’s see what others say.

Indian Express had reported last month that Pfizer had decided to supply its vaccine only through government channels in India. He had not clarified whether he meant central or state governments.

Asked if the Center’s decision to allow the sale of a 50 per cent supply of any Covid-19 vaccine to the open market affected Pfizer’s plans for India, a company spokesman said it would only supply through government contracts based on agreement with relevant government authorities and after regulatory authorization or approval.

Punjab has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for the purchase of vaccines, to be given free of charge to the 18-44 group. However, it has only been able to buy 4.2 doses of lakh so far, including 66,000 doses taken on Saturday. A total of 3.65 lakh doses have been administered, leaving the government with a stock of only 64,000 so far, Garg said.

Over the past three days, the state has been forced to stop vaccinations for health care workers and front line and recipients in the 45 plus group. Garg said the lack of vaccines was acute and that the state had received less than 44 lakh doses from the Center so far.