The Moncton man was arrested in Cape Breton after he tried to evade police

A man from Moncton, NB, is facing a host of charges in Cape Breton, including dangerous driving, following numerous attempts by police to stop him.

Cape Breton RCReceived reports at 9pm on Saturday about an SUV driving at high speed in the Grand LakeRoad area.

A police vehicle tried to stop the SUV, a Mazda with New Brunswick license plates, but the driver quickly left.

The SUV was reported stolen Monday in Monctonon.

In a new announcement, RCMP says they could not follow the vehicle safely at the time it sped off.

The SUV was later spotted in Portage, but the driver again managed to evade the police.

The SUV eventually stopped on Highway 104 near the Bourgeois River when police installed a tire deflation device.

Police arrested the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, without any incident. A vehicle was found.

The driver, 28, faces 10 charges. They include two flight charges by police and two counts of non-compliance with a probation order.

The man is scheduled to appear in Tuesday in the provincial court in Port Hawkesburyon.

The release said the driver also faces further provincial charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Measures Act