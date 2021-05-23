The court allows the Suez Canal to continue to hold lawyers at all times





An Egyptian court on Sunday rejected an appeal by the Japanese owner of a container ship that blocked traffic on the Suez Canal for six days in March against the cancellation of ships by canal authorities, a lawyer said. Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container vessels, was blocked across the canal by strong winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade. Read more The complaint was attached to a case in the commercial court in Ismailia in which the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) sought $ 916 million in compensation from Ever Given owner Shoei Kisen. Also Sunday, the SCA chief suggested in a televised interview that the channel could accept the reduced sum of $ 550 million, slightly lower than the $ 600 million he had mentioned earlier this month for a possible out-of-court settlement. Read more SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said a $ 200 million deposit may be enough to secure the release of the ship, with the rest payable separately. The Ismaili court on Sunday remanded the case back to a first-instance court, which is expected to hear it on May 29, said Ahmed Abu Ali, one of the lawyers representing the owner. Any decision made by the lower court could trigger appeals, said another lawyer, Ahmed Abu Shanab, pointing out that legal disputes could drag on. In a statement following Sunday’s ruling, the SCA said it had no responsibility for the Ever Given base, reconfirming that responsibility solely of the ship’s captain and refuting arguments made the day before by Shoei Kisen’s legal team. Read more It also overturned its $ 916 million claim, citing the costs of releasing the ship and a bailout set out in maritime law, material damage and reputation, and diverting some ships away from the canal. A ship sank during the operation to free the ship, resulting in the death of a worker, the SCA said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

