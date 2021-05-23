Belarus forces plane to land and arrests opponent, angering US and Europe





MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian authorities attempted a fighter jet and signed what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday, and then arrested an opposition-minded journalist on board. , withdrawing sentences from Europe and the United States. In the incident, described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet accompanied a Ryanair-operated passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania. The plane was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where authorities detained journalist Roman Protasevich. Protasevich had his head in his hands and was shaking when he realized the flight was heading to Minsk, Lithuanian media Delphi said, quoting a passenger. Later, as he was taken away, according to the report, he remarked: I will receive the death penalty here. Reuters could not verify the report. The 26-year-old journalist worked for the Poland-based online news service NEXTA, which broadcast footage of mass protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year via the Telegram messaging app at a time when it was difficult for foreign media to do so. . Protasevich, who now works for another Telegram channel called Belamova, is wanted in Belarus on charges of extremism and is accused of organizing mass riots and inciting social hatred, which he denies. Related coverage See more stories Data from the website flightradar24.com showed that the plane deviated just two minutes before passing through Lithuanian airspace. After seven hours on the ground in Minsk, the plane took off and finally landed in Vilnius, where Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte was waiting to meet the passengers. As European officials threatened new sanctions on Belarus, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the forced reduction and arrest a shocking act, demanded the immediate release of Protasevichs and said President Joe Bidens’s administration was closely coordinating our response with partners. our. EU member state Lithuania, where Protasevich is based, urged the European Union and NATO to respond. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU Executive Committee, said Protasevich should be released immediately and that those responsible for the Ryanair abduction should be sanctioned, adding that EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Monday would discuss what action to take. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet that the incident was serious and dangerous and required an international investigation. Simon Coveney, the foreign minister of Ireland, where Ryanair is based, said on Twitter: The inaction or indecision of the EU will be considered a weakness by Belarus. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he discussed the diversion of the Ryanair aircraft with US Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker, seeking a strong response from the West. Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Additional reports by David Shepardson, Andrea Shalal and Mark Bendeich; Written by Andrew Osborn and Matt Spetalnick; Edited by Timothy Heritage and Peter Cooney

