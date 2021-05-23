NEWS: Food Delivery Service to Arrive at Orlando International Airport Soon





An exciting new service will pave the way to Orlando International Airport! There are some exciting extras going to Orlando International Airport. Of course, it is new Brightline train to Disney World this is currently at work. And we also recently learned it one of our favorite Disney World restaurants will get a location inside the airport soon! Speaking of the horrible news of dining at the airport, there is another new opportunity heading to Orlando International Airport in the future. According to Orlando Business Magazine, Orlando International Airport is looking for a tech firm to create one Mobile order and delivery app for passengers to get food, drinks and more while they await flights to the North Terminal. Airport documents state that they will issue a request for proposals in June for a firm "Development, installation and maintenance of a mobile ordering and delivery platform for retail and food and beverage concessionaires" at the North Terminal. The five-year contract is set to be awarded in October and the company that wins the deal will allocate a minimum of 10% of gross invoices from its operations at the airport. This move will allow Orlando International Airport to join the growing list of airports across the country offering food delivery services. For example, both the Philadelphia International Airport and the Los Angeles International Airport Tom Bradley International Terminal Sector both provide food for passengers waiting at their gates. Orlando International Airport has been focused on improving the passenger experience for those flying in and out of the airport to ensure that their visits are recorded by positive interactions. This move will allow the airport to offer an additional service to simplify the passenger experience. We will continue to provide updates on services and other experiences coming to Orlando International Airport, so stay tuned to the Disney Food Blog for all the latest information.

What is your favorite restaurant at Orlando International Airport? Tell us in the comments!







