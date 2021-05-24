Dollar movements, economic data, oil prices





Vehicles are reflected in a window as electronic boards display stock information on the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX. Lisa Maree | Bloomberg | Getty Images SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific Markets were set to trade higher on Monday. The Australian ASX 200 futures index showed an almost flat opening for the benchmark index. The Nikkei future showed opening gains in Japan. The session follows last week the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 states posted the fourth and second consecutive week of losses. US stock index earnings changed slightly. Last week, the data showed a strong recovery from the services sector in both the US and Europe as businesses reopened after prolonged stalemate and benefited from a recovery in global demand. “The debate in the financial markets now is not about how quickly GDP can recover, but rather about the form of recoveries,” analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a note in the morning. They explained that it will take time to answer questions about inflation, but expect the US Federal Reserve to steer the market appropriately. “We see little opportunity for Fed speakers to change the latest guidelines that price increases are transient, but that the Fed will respond appropriately if not,” analysts write. Coins and oil In the foreign exchange market, The US dollar traded around 90,019 against a basket of its peers, climbing from a previous decline near 89.70. Among the major currency pairs, the Japanese yen changed hands at 108.91, weakening from levels close to 108.60 previously. The Australian dollar traded at $ 0.7729, staying relatively low compared to its previous close. Oil prices rose on Monday during Asian trading hours. US crude rose 0.27% to $ 63.75 a barrel.

