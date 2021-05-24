Did Belarus stop a flight to Ryannair to stop activist Raman Pratasevich?





Whether that security alarm was a fabrication by the Belarusian authorities is now at the heart of an incident that has sparked widespread international condemnation and raised serious questions about sky safety. Some governments have described the incident as a state-sanctioned kidnapping.

One of the passengers on board the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was Belarusian opposition activist Raman Pratasevich, who is wanted on a variety of charges. To him the deviation was much more than a concern. As soon as the plane landed, he was arrested, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been shunning opposition protests since claiming victory last year following a controversial election widely condemned by the international community. Pratasevich is one of dozens of journalists and activists campaigning in exile against Lukashenko’s 26-year rule. He is the founder of the Telegram Nexta channel, which helped mobilize anti-Lukashenko protests and was accused last year of “organizing mass riots and actions by groups that violate public order.” He is on a government-wanted list for terrorism. Just why the plane suddenly changed course depends on whose account it believes. Ryanair says its crew was “notified by Belarus ATC [air traffic control] of a possible security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk “. This is how the Belarusian authorities did not characterize the incident. The Deputy Commander of the Air Defense Forces, Major General Andrey Gurtsevich, claimed that after the Ryanair crew was told of a “possible bomb on board”, it was the captain who “made a decision to land at the reserve airport (Minsk-2)”. Gurtsevich said a Belarussian Air Force MiG29 aircraft had been sent to monitor the flight and “assist” if necessary. The Belarusian version of events has been met with widespread distrust and condemnation among the international community, despite a detailed display of fire trucks when the plane landed, as well as extensive baggage checks. Nothing unclean was found, according to Ryanair. A reason for skepticism about the version of the Belarusian authorities: When changing course, the Ryanair Boeing 737 – with 171 people on board was much closer to its destination than in Minsk. Had there been a bomb on board, extending the flight would have been a perverted decision. Europe and the US reject the Belarussian government’s explanation European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cicerone that it was “completely unacceptable to force the @Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk”. “The brutal and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences. Those responsible for the # Ryanair abduction must be sanctioned. Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately,” von der Leyen said in a subsequent tweet. Josep Borrell, a senior European Union diplomat, said the forced reduction was “completely unacceptable” while French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari was still open, posting on Twitter that “ hijacking a plane is unacceptable British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “this strange move by Lukashenko will have serious consequences”. U.S. diplomats also weighed in, with U.S. Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher posting on Twitter, “Lukashenko and his regime today again showed his contempt for the international community and its citizens. “Taking a bomb threat and sending the MiG-29 to force @RyanAir to Minsk in order to arrest a @Nexta journalist on politically motivated charges is dangerous and disgusting.” A former Republican in Congress, Rep. Michael McCaul said on Twitter. “Forcing an Irish plane with nearly 200 innocent civilians to land in order to make that arrest is a savage insult to democratic societies around the world.” The flight was traveling from one EU city to another, passing briefly through Belarus airspace, and its diversion has serious consequences for the internationally accepted rules of aviation travel. The challenge for the European Union and its allies is to come up with urgent actions to reinforce their strong words, as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas admitted when he wrote on Twitter “T cannot be left without clear consequences from the EU But Lukashenko has previously waived EU sanctions targeting him and his inner circle. After all it is not a group that depends deeply on the outside world. Deeper sanctions would hurt the people of Belarus as much as the regime. In any case, Belarus is not economically viewed in Western Europe. The EU accounts for less than 20% of Belarus’ trade; Russia occupies 49%. The EU had movements already suspended towards closer economic relations with Belarus ahead of last year’s widely criticized elections. It is unclear whether the European Union will take over the incident with the International Civil Aviation Organization, the body entrusted with regulating the world’s skies. ICAO told CNN on Sunday that “at the moment this represents a bilateral issue between the specific countries involved. Any investigation will have to be undertaken by the appropriate national authorities”, who may file a complaint with the ICAO Council or Assembly. ICAO later said it was “strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be contrary to the Chicago Convention”. The convention regulates airspace rules, aircraft registration and security. On Sunday at dusk, Flight 4978 finally left Minsk after seven hours on land – but minus one very important passenger. Other opposition figures now fear for Pratasevich’s safety. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who competed against Lukashenko last year and is now in exile in Lithuania, told CNN on Sunday: “We really are not doing what is happening to (Pratasevich) now and we know how cruel [Belarus security service] it can be.” Tsikhanouskaya said she had been on the same flight from Athens to Vilnius last week. “The escalation of oppression in Belarus, and this situation that has happened to it [the] the flight is the result of impunity, “she told CNN. “Democratic countries need to put more pressure on this regime personally Lukashenko to make him understand it.”







