A big question for the end of Covid-19
After eight months of rigorous consultation and research, the Independent Pandemic Preparedness Response Panel, co-chaired by Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, has released our final report. COVID-19: Make the Last Pandemic. The title deliberately raises the question: could it be the last time an illness causes this rate of global loss, suffering, and death? We believe the answer is yes, if our package of recommendations is approved.
Let us be clear first: variants of the new coronavirus can avoid the arrival of current vaccines and prolong the pandemic. Or a new pathogen – one that is more contagious and deadly than SARS-CoV-2 – can appear at any time. Population growth, along with environmental damage, is pushing us closer to animals in ways that increase the risk of spill diseases that can spread to humans. appearance of a new pandemic is an ever-present threat. But a catastrophic pandemic should not be inevitable.
We need to take note of the countries that have largely managed to keep Covid-19 away. Our research showed that successful national answers were often built on lessons learned from previous outbreaks, including SARS, MERS, and Ebola. Many of these countries had existing systems and infrastructure that allowed them to respond to the pandemic quickly and effectively. They also listened to science, changed course when needed, engaged communities, and communicated in a transparent and consistent manner.
These successes show the potential for an integrated local, national, regional, and international network that can catch outbursts early, sound the alarm, and launch a mutually agreed control system.
The report of the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness Panel recommends specific ways to accomplish this. Covid-19 has shown how important it is for world leaders to prepare for pandemic threats. We propose the creation of a Global Health Threat Council led by heads of state and anchored through the UN General Assembly, with members including global health experts and leaders from the private sector and civil society. It will monitor the country’s performance and compliance with the measures agreed under a new Pandemic Framework Convention, which itself can be informed by the Council’s early actions.
The new council will also oversee the funding of preparedness efforts from a new International Pandemic Financing Facilitation, which will receive annual contributions of $ 5 billion to $ 10 billion from countries based on their ability to pay. The structure will be able to place this money quickly in the face of an emerging pandemic.
We also need a stronger, more independent and more focused World Health Organization. Our report examined how an outbreak in Wuhan, China, snowed to become the worst pandemic in a century. We concluded that the WHO needed authority to investigate and report immediately on possible outbreaks, without having to wait for permission from specific sites.
The WHO must also maintain its independence. Currently, voluntary contributions to the WHO mean that they can be influenced by individual countries or organizations. The CEO and regional directors should also be limited to a single seven-year term, rather than a maximum of two five-year terms, to avoid political pressures that distract the organization as re-election approaches.
Some commentators have criticized Independent Panel not to single out China and WHO for their initial responses to the blast. I believe our report better serves the world by looking ahead and uniting the countries behind our recommendations to transform the way we approach pandemic prevention and response. If people want to see what happened and when, the Panel published an authoritative chronology that offers day after day, and occasionally minute by minute events from December 2019 to March 2020. We cannot change the past, but we must learn from it.
I admit that many are experiencing pandemic fatigue – especially in many western countries where the number of infections is declining due to the increase in administered vaccines. While many leaders are increasingly preoccupied with economic recovery, this may not stimulate nations to focus on future pandemic preparedness. But we just can’t afford to err in that overly human attitude. For one, the death toll worldwide is still high hanging about 10,000 to 15,000 per day and CRISIS in India is a painful reminder of the destruction of the pandemic.
In order to prepare for future pandemic threats, we must first do everything we can to put an end to this. We’ve done the math and the panel is calling for richer countries distribute one billion doses of vaccine through COVAX in 92 low- and middle-income countries by September and 2 billion in total by mid-2022. Drug companies and vaccine manufacturers need to share their formulas and knowledge to expand production capacity.
If not, there should be an automatic waiver of their intellectual property rights within three months under the Intellectual Property Rights Trade Agreement, a set of global minimum standards founded in 1995 by the World Trade Organization. And we need a global supply of oxygen, personal protective equipment, diagnostics and treatments to ensure those who become infected have a better chance of survival.
I have served on many committees and know very well how recommendations can look well received only to be politely ignored or only partially implemented. Cabinet files of UN departments and government offices are filled with them.
This cannot happen this time. Starting at the World Health Assembly this week, I urge leaders to start taking our recommendations forward. If leaders fail to take serious action now, humanity will be doomed to successive catastrophes, and millions will die unnecessarily.
If not now, when? If not us, who? We can and must ensure that this is the ultimate pandemic.
