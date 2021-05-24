



Agra: Almost a year after they had amassed parts of northern India, several large groups of locusts have returned to neighboring Rajasthan prompting the Uttar Pradesh agriculture department to issue an alert and urge farmers to remain vigilant against the threat.

The Department of Agriculture is also preparing to spray chemicals to kill insects which accumulate harvested acres within hours of their landing. The directives were issued to all the agricultural officers in the district immediately after the herds were spotted in Rajasthans Jaisalmer. They are likely to arrive by the end of May, officials said.

County Agriculture Officer Ram Pravesh said, In search of food, millions of shrimp from Pakistan migrated to Rajasthan earlier this month. Herds of locusts have been spotted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. They are likely to enter Agra very soon. We are alerting farmers to the locust invasion. Currently, there is no stable harvest in the fields. However, vegetables grow on 30,000 acres of land in the district. We are updating farmers on appropriate proportions of chemicals to be used to kill shrimp.

An unresolved clutch is highly mobile and can travel up to 150 km per day if winds are favorable. They fly from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., consuming large amounts of vegetation and crops. We have made adjustments to tractor-mounted chemical sprayers to kill pests, he said.

According to advice issued by the agriculture department, farmers can hit slabs, tin, drums to scare the shrimp. They can also start a smoke-generating fire to prevent the product from being consumed by the pest.

Last year, nearly 17 districts in the UP were put on alert after herds of locusts traveling from Pakistan invaded India and headed to at least five states, leaving traces of destruction.







