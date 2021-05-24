Rising demand for trade experts to oppose Brexit issues





Photo: Shutterstock UK food manufacturers are reportedly rushing to hire trade specialists to cope with the delays and bureaucracy involved in getting products in and out of Northern Ireland. According to recruitment firm New Street Consulting, businesses have had difficulty exporting and importing goods in and out of Northern Ireland since January 1, 2021, when the post-Brexit trade agreement went into effect. Checks are being made on products entering Northern Ireland from the UK and vice versa, causing major transport delays and some product shortages. New Street Consulting said it had witnessed illegal hunting between firms for trade and logistics specialists which had increased wages and contract rates. Temporary workers were being hired for more than 1,000 a day and some supply chain and logistics professionals were being retrained to become more specialized in trade issues. Temporary enterprises were being commissioned by several companies to evaluate supply chains to see if alternative routes or suppliers could be used. Temporarily with prior experience dealing with trade barriers or customs problems were being employed to assess how problems and delays could be avoided or reduced, such as changing specific products to meet EU requirements. Smaller businesses are said to have particular difficulty in securing these interim experts and paying higher fees for their services, with many of the largest food producers and producers recruiting top experts before January 1st, in anticipation of problems occurring. Laurence Frantzis, director at New Street Consulting Group, said: “As EU trade and customs issues are still relatively new to most businesses in the UK, this is an area where employment opportunities are available to those who can survive fairly quickly or have existing experience. Brexit is causing problems for food and beverage businesses every day on a scale never seen before. The challenge for businesses now is to retrain people as quickly as possible to resolve all those new trade and supply chain issues. But as the group of available trade and customs experts becomes smaller by the week, businesses still looking to sort things out are competing with time in order to put the right staff in place. Since these issues are likely to continue for several more months, businesses that have not yet secured the right experts may find themselves quickly falling behind their rivals. Recruitment opportunities and staffing today

