The protest in Atlanta shows support for Israel

I think you have to stand up for what is right, said Rose Schulman, also an Atlanta resident. You have to stand for the good of the world not to be driven by propaganda.

To those who point to the devastation in Gaza, she said, I think I mean, we want to live in peace. We did not fire rockets. We did not build tunnels.

People turn to cars along Spring St in front of the Israeli Consulate during a Pro Israel rally on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Atlanta. Steve Schafer for ATLANTA-CONSTITUTION magazine Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

The violence began two weeks ago as tensions escalated over an eviction case in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israel’s Supreme Court has decided whether to uphold the lower court’s orders to evict Palestinian families from their homes there and allow Jewish settlers to enter. The Israeli government calls it a private real estate dispute. Palestinian supporters say his example of Israeli law is the unequal treatment of Palestinians and Jews.

Large numbers of Muslims gathered for the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and other sites subsequently demonstrated about the evictions, and tensions rose. As protesters hurled stones and bottles, Israeli police fired rubber bullets and eventually entered the mosque complex, the third holiest site in Islam.

Explore Pro-Palestinian protesters denounce Israel as violence in Gaza escalates Pro-Palestinian protesters denounce Israel as violence in Gaza escalates

In response, Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Israel and the United States, began firing military missiles from Gaza into Israel including the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv with more than 4,000 missiles at the end. The Israeli air defense system captured most of them. But not all.

In return, Israel bombed densely populated Gaza, including residential buildings and medical facilities. Destroyed the building that houses The Associated Press, a global news organization based in the United States. Israel says Hamas uses such places and Palestinian civilians as human shields for its military operations. Israel says it killed numerous Hamas leaders in the conflict and also destroyed tunnels used by Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have waged three wars and numerous clashes since the group gained control of Gaza in 2007.

Speakers at Sunday’s rally denounced what they called disinformation on social media and said they support peace.

The past two weeks have been another example of our eternal struggle for our right to exist and live in peace, Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon told the crowd. Showing that Hamas has called the destruction of Israel, she added that Hamas fired missiles targeting our civilians from within their civilian population, brutally using them as human shields.

General Council Anat Sultan-Dadon speaks during a rally at the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Another speaker, Shari Dillinger, of United Christians for Israel, said that even when terrorists fired rockets at civilians in Israel, no one said anything.

Columbus pastor Jay Bailey mentioned sacred authority for gathering and supporting Christians. He announced to the crowd that we will unite our voices with yours, become a voice of 1,000 thunders, we will stay with you today, we will stay with you tomorrow, and we will stay with you for 10,000 sunsets.

After the event, in the middle of the crowd Jody Pollack, wrapped in an Israeli flag, observed the attendees at the mill. He came out of love for Israel, he said.

The disinformation campaign has been troubling, Pollack said. He said he believes many of the Palestinian children who died were killed by Hamas rockets that landed less than Israel.

Israel bombed areas from which Hamas was firing rockets, he said. We stand united with Israel. And we stand united with the truth.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.