International
The protest in Atlanta shows support for Israel
I think you have to stand up for what is right, said Rose Schulman, also an Atlanta resident. You have to stand for the good of the world not to be driven by propaganda.
To those who point to the devastation in Gaza, she said, I think I mean, we want to live in peace. We did not fire rockets. We did not build tunnels.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
The violence began two weeks ago as tensions escalated over an eviction case in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israel’s Supreme Court has decided whether to uphold the lower court’s orders to evict Palestinian families from their homes there and allow Jewish settlers to enter. The Israeli government calls it a private real estate dispute. Palestinian supporters say his example of Israeli law is the unequal treatment of Palestinians and Jews.
Large numbers of Muslims gathered for the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and other sites subsequently demonstrated about the evictions, and tensions rose. As protesters hurled stones and bottles, Israeli police fired rubber bullets and eventually entered the mosque complex, the third holiest site in Islam.
In response, Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Israel and the United States, began firing military missiles from Gaza into Israel including the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv with more than 4,000 missiles at the end. The Israeli air defense system captured most of them. But not all.
In return, Israel bombed densely populated Gaza, including residential buildings and medical facilities. Destroyed the building that houses The Associated Press, a global news organization based in the United States. Israel says Hamas uses such places and Palestinian civilians as human shields for its military operations. Israel says it killed numerous Hamas leaders in the conflict and also destroyed tunnels used by Hamas.
Israel and Hamas have waged three wars and numerous clashes since the group gained control of Gaza in 2007.
Speakers at Sunday’s rally denounced what they called disinformation on social media and said they support peace.
The past two weeks have been another example of our eternal struggle for our right to exist and live in peace, Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon told the crowd. Showing that Hamas has called the destruction of Israel, she added that Hamas fired missiles targeting our civilians from within their civilian population, brutally using them as human shields.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Another speaker, Shari Dillinger, of United Christians for Israel, said that even when terrorists fired rockets at civilians in Israel, no one said anything.
Columbus pastor Jay Bailey mentioned sacred authority for gathering and supporting Christians. He announced to the crowd that we will unite our voices with yours, become a voice of 1,000 thunders, we will stay with you today, we will stay with you tomorrow, and we will stay with you for 10,000 sunsets.
After the event, in the middle of the crowd Jody Pollack, wrapped in an Israeli flag, observed the attendees at the mill. He came out of love for Israel, he said.
The disinformation campaign has been troubling, Pollack said. He said he believes many of the Palestinian children who died were killed by Hamas rockets that landed less than Israel.
Israel bombed areas from which Hamas was firing rockets, he said. We stand united with Israel. And we stand united with the truth.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]