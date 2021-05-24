Heat waves for Bank Holiday! ‘Monsoon May’ is set to be replaced by 73F heat within days

A torrential downpour is set to continue the ‘monsoon’ of May across the UK this week as a Sunday Spring Bank holiday on Monday leads to a promised two-week hotspot for next week.

From a week Monday, May 31, the British can finally expect a break from heavy winds and strong winds – but until the wet and dark weather is expected to continue mostly.

Central, northern and western parts of the UK are forecast to see heavy rain in the middle of the week, with thunderstorms expected in parts of southern Wales and southern England along with rain tomorrow – and 12C (53F) peaks in London .

Rainfall and cold temperatures are also expected to continue next week in the north and between areas, as temperatures are forecast to stay well below average for the time of year at a low of 6C (42F) in cities including Manchester, Newcastle. and Edinburgh.

Rain will eventually slow down until Wednesday in Cardiff and South Wales,with the rest of the UK expected to dry on Thursday as rain softens, leaving room for slightly brighter weather and warmer temperatures – at 19C (66F) in London.

A heat wave bringing a potential range of 22C (73F) days could follow the Spring Bank Vacation weekend if South winds bring sub-tropical Atlantic air – as the Met Office forecasts much drier weather for June .

Last year: Visitors enjoy hot weather on 25 June 2020 in Bournemouth after the UK experienced a hot summer wave

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said the most determined spring weather is forecast for next week.

She added: ‘We are pointing towards looking at things that will be resolved from the middle of next week onwards, especially in the south.

“There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast, but we hope that by the end of May we will have much drier and more settled weather across the UK.”

She said the long-term forecast suggests June will be much drier than May.

“The most likely scenario at the moment is to look like mostly dry weather, in stark contrast to what we saw with wet weather in May, so this would be an improvement,” she added.

Holiday hotspots in the South West have been flooded by rainfall among one of their rarest recorded peaks.

Weather forecast: Tomorrow, Monday 23 May, we will see rain in most of the UK with thunderstorms expected in southwest England and south Wales. Tuesday will see slightly warmer temperatures in the south-east but further rain for most of central and northern UK. Wednesday will see the start of rain in the east in Wales and the west coast of England, but the storm in the east

A wet and windy weekend has seen many battles with a fun. Here awoman protects himself from the rain during the London winds

The couple surfers enjoy the windy conditions in Camber, East Sussex. Sunday, May 23. While the rain covers most of the UK

Ms Shuttleworth of the Met Office said the UK as a whole has seen 131 per cent of the usual monthly rainfall already

While people in the UK have been encouraged to rest at home amid international travel restrictions, popular attractions in Devon and Wales have been shattered by potentially record-breaking rain levels.

This comes amid a particularly wet spring for the UK as a whole, the Met Office has said. Wales has seen almost double the average rainfall levels for the entire month so far.

The nation has been hit by 170 mm of rainfall so far, making this month the fourth wettest May in Wales recorded.

On average, the nation normally sees 86 mm of rain in May, with a record 184.2 mm.

Devon was also hit by 146.5 mm of rain, which is 194 percent of the region’s 75 mm average in May.

That makes it the eighth wettest May for the UK south-west pocket, versus a record 190.3 mm.

Last year: Sun seekers cool off in the water and sunbathe on the river bank at Hackney Marshes in east London on 24 June 2020

Last year: Girls jump from a beach bench as crowds of people gather on the beach on June 25, 2020 in Southend-on-Sea, Essex

However, with an average of 91.2 mm across the country so far, the UK has failed to set the record 131.7 mm recorded in May 1967.

Ms Shuttleworth said: ‘We have seen a lot of rain in Devon and Wales over the past week.

‘They have looked above average in those kind of regions.

She added: ‘If this drier weather comes in, it looks like it will destroy any rain that continues and accumulates as it does at this point in the month.’

Rescue guards have urged animal dwellers to take care when walking near rocks, including keeping pets in a bullet and bringing phones fully charged with them.

The Royal National Institute of Lifeboats has recommended that anyone entering the sea check tide time every day and ensure that any equipment and life jackets are in full working order in advance.