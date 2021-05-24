Equifax announces Lisa M. Nelson as President of Equifax International





An established business leader within Equifax, Nelson has held accountability roles since 2011, with a significant record of successfully positioning regions for growth. In her current role as Managing Director of Equifax Australia Group /New Zeland, a critical market for Equifax, Nelson is focused on leading the all-encompassing transformation, deepening customer relationships, and creating innovative new products to meet customer needs. In her previous role as president of Equifax Canada, she also accelerated growth and innovation, nearly tripling the growth rate while expanding margin results. Nelson joined the company in 2011 as Vice President of Enterprise Alliances for American Business. In that role, she developed and expanded powerful new partner distribution channels and fostered strong substantial growth.

“Lisa is an impressive global leader who is laser focused on customers, car growth and team development,” he said. Mark Begor, CEO of Equifax. “She is a strong, authentic leader with a proven track record of inspiring teams to achieve results and deliver to our clients. Lisa has clearly demonstrated her ability to develop and deliver on strategic priorities and drive substantial growth. “in two important regions within Equifax. I am energized to lead our international team.” In her role as President of International, Nelson will be responsible for leading the company footprint outside the US to five regions and 23 countries, including Canada, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zeland, India and other emerging markets. A diversified global business by regions, its main focus will be on advancing and utilizing the transformation of new Equifax technology for growth, and building new product pipelines and innovation to accelerate revenue. Equifax also reported that Melanie Cochrane to replace Nelson as Managing Director of Equifax Australia Group /New Zeland based in Sydney.Cochrane joins Equifax after a very successful career with American Express, where she most recently served as General Manager of Commercial Services for Asia Pacific. Previously, she led Corporate Payments in the region and the American Express Global Global Digital Services Transformation Program. “Melanie brings a rich experience of financial services developed over the course of her career Australia, USA, and Asia, “he said Lisa M. Nelson, President of International, Equifax. “She is a growing focused leader who has led B2B and B2C businesses. Her experience in transformation, innovation and customer experience will prove invaluable as we complete our transformation into the cloud in Australia/New Zeland, accelerate innovation and grow with our customers. ” Cochrane excels in collaborative leadership with an ability to work closely with strategic business partners and customer leadership while successfully leading and developing large teams. She has been the leader of inclusion and diversity, having founded the American Express PRIDE network and acted as the leader of Gender Diversity for the company. She completed her Business Studies studies at the University of Brighton in the UK and is a graduate of the Australia Institute of Corporate Directors. Melanie currently resides in Sydney and will lead Australia/ New Zealand team from Equifax headquarters there. ABOUT EQUIFAX INC

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe that knowledge leads to progress. As a global data, analysis and technology company, we play a crucial role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers and government agencies make critical decisions with more confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics and cloud technology fosters penetration to empower decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific Region. For more information, visit Equifax.com FOR MORE INFORMATION

[email protected] BURIMI Equifax Inc. Similar links http://www.equifax.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos