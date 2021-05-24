Turkey arrests gang leader’s brother on corruption charges





ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish police arrested the brother of convicted gang leader Sedat Peker on Sunday after Peker said he sent him on a failed mission to assassinate a Turkish Cypriot journalist 25 years ago on the orders of a former Turkish minister. . Organized crime police arrested Atilla Peker and a bodyguard at a rented house in the Aegean province of Mugla, the NTV broadcaster said. The reported ban came hours after Sedat Peker, who released a series of videos filled with accusations against officials and watched by millions of people, said he gave his brother the task of killing politician and journalist Kutlu Adali in 1996. The Pekers’ unsolicited accusations against politicians that span decades have caught viewers in Turkey and threatened to tarnish the image of a government already struggling with economic problems and the outbreak of COVID-19. President Tajip Erdogan said in response to videos last week that his government brought peace to Turkey by fighting criminal gangs. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has filed a criminal complaint against Peker and called for him to be charged with defamation. In his latest video released on YouTube on Sunday and already watched by more than 7 million people, Sedat Peker said his brother was unable to commit the murder, even though Adal was shot dead shortly afterwards in July 1996. A Turkish investigation did not reveal who was responsible, and the European Court of Human Rights fined Turkey in 2005 for failing to conduct an adequate and effective investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder. Packer said the same former minister who wanted Adali killed was responsible for the killings of another journalist, Ugur Mumcu, and the husband of Pervin Buldan, the current co-leader of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP). The Mumcus family called for an investigation Sunday. Buldan said her husband had been killed by the state and that those responsible were acquitted, adding that she would demand that they be tried again. Peker, 49, became known in the 1990s as a gangland figure and was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2007 for crimes including forming and leading a criminal gang. He has served several prison sentences in Turkey and said last week that he is now in Dubai. Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Edited by Dominic Evans and Daniel Wallis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos