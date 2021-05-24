International
Cotton Sen. Biden has been ‘shifting to aggressors around the world’
Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Argued in an exclusive interview with Sunday Morning Futures that President Biden has been “around for aggressors around the world,” including China, Russia and Iran, adding that recently the president “seemed to draw the moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas when it [the Biden Administration] began to demand a ceasefire. “
Israel announced late last week that it had reached a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that ended 11 days of fighting in which Hamas fired indiscriminately thousands of rockets at Israeli civilian targets, to which Israel responded with sharp airstrikes.
On Thursday, President Biden tried to get credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, despite reports that it was Egypt that mediated the peace.
Biden, who spoke at the White House, included a sentence in his remarks praising Egyptian officials for their “critical role” in ending the fighting. But he consistently stressed the intensive work he said was done by his administration.
A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cotton made the comments Sunday as he discussed the letter to the Arkansas senator, along with seven others including Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. And Rand Paul, R-Ky. tek Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), three days before seeking information on gaining function research (making pathogens more deadly or more easily transmitted).
paper noted that “since the beginning of the pandemic, the exact origin of SARS-CoV-2 has remained elusive” and noted recent developments.
RAND PAUL, FAUCI AGAIN SPAR ON KOVID ORIGINS, WUHAN COUNTERFEIGHT LABORATORY
“Recently, in response to the World Health Organization study on the origin of SARS-CoV-2, a group of 18 scientists published a paper in the Scientific Journal saying that a virus leak from a laboratory is a viable theory and should be thoroughly investigated, “the letter continued, before noting that” obtaining information about the research on bat’s coronaviruses conducted at the Chinas Wuhan Institute of Virology has been very difficult. ”
The senators demanded that the NIH provide some pieces of information and data regarding a 2014 moratorium, which “defines the gain of function research as research projects that can reasonably be envisioned to attribute viruses to influenza, MERS or SARS such that the virus will have increased pathogenicity and / or transmissibility to mammals through the respiratory tract. ”
The letter also asked Collins to explain what prompted the creation of a moratorium on earnings research in 2014, as well as who was involved in drafting and granting final approval for the moratorium document.
On Sunday, Cotton told host Maria Bartiromo that the letter he signed “specifically asks the National Institutes of Health why they were funding the pursuit of office function in these Wuhan laboratories.”
“Dr. Fauci has been in Congress and he said that absolutely did not happen, but Dr. Fauci is playing word games,” he continued.
Cotton claimed that “the money the NIH gave to an American organization, which returned and gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to these Wuhan laboratories to investigate coronaviruses and find ways to make them more contagious and dangerous.”
“We asked Francis Collins, who is Dr. Faucis’s boss, to clean up, to tell us exactly what was going on, why this research was being funded at a time when the Obama administration had clearly banned this kind of profit. of function research, making some of the most deadly and even more dangerous pathogens “.
A spokesman for Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a subgroup of the NIH where Fauci is director, did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.
“I think there may be an example here of these public health bureaucrats who think they know better and they will not respond to the political oversight and accountability even in the Obama administration and they went on with this research that can it was very dangerous, “Cotton told Bartiromo, explaining” this is why it is imperative that the NIH clean up and tell us exactly what happened. “
Fox News Tyler Olson and Jack Durschlag contributed to this report.
