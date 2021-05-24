Farmers to protest in Hisar today, the administrator increases security





Farmers in Haryanas Hisar will protest Monday over the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against more than 300 farmers for clashes with police earlier this month. The protest comes at a time when Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body with more than 40 farm organizations leading protests against three controversial central agricultural laws – has issued a call to intensify the movement from May 26, when it completes six months. In response to Monday’s protest, the district administration has stepped up security in Hisar, particularly by strengthening the police commissioner who, farmers, said they would protest against the policy decision to reserve 350 unidentified farmers for the 16-year-old clash. May, also how to seek action against police personnel who allegedly charged them. Read also | 350 farmers reserved for the Hisar incident Violence erupted on May 16 after some farmers, protesting against farm laws, tried to march towards a place where Haryana Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would inaugurate a Covid-19 hospital. Police, who was charged with high skill while lobbying tear gas shells and used strength to distribute the agitators, on the other hand, accused protesters of dumping stones to police personnel. As Khattar was able to inaugurate the hospital, farmers, angry at police action, blocked several major highways in Haryana and also gheraoed the residence of Inspector General of Police Hisars (IGP) against the arrest of several protesting farmers. They dispersed after the detainees were released. Read also | Protest over Khattars visit: Farmers block major highways after clashes with police in Hisar Haryana and its neighboring state Punjab, have emerged as the epicenter of ongoing protests against the three farm laws. Farmers, most of them belonging to the two northern states, have been camping on three borders in Delhi, demanding a complete repeal of the laws. The legislation was passed in September last year, sparking a confrontation between farmers and the central government. 11 rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock; both sides last sat across the table on January 22nd. Read also | Khattar meets with Amit Shah to inform him of Hisar clash Recently, SKM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a resumption of dialogue. (With agency contributions)

