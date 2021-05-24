Myanmar: Dozens of policemen reported killed in clashes with anti-coup movement | Myanmar

Dozens of members of Myanmar’s security force were killed on Sunday, rebel fighters claimed, after heavy fighting in countries hit by the coup on the eastern tip.

In a battle, the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) an anti-junta civil movement fighting against home-made security forces said at least 20 police officers died and a police station was captured in Moebyel town, Shan state.

The police station was later set on fire and rebel fighters also arrested four members of the security force, local media reported. Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be uniformed security forces troops and smoke emanating from the destroyed police post and a police vehicle.

Other photos showed four men allegedly being police officers with their hands behind their backs, blindfolded with surgical masks.

The city is about 100 km (60 miles) east of the capital Naypyidaw and lies close to the territory held by some of the ethnic armed groups that have fought for greater autonomy for decades.

PDF member Thet Wai told Agence France-Presse: I thought today was a day of occupation. But I’m also worried because we’ve seen air strikes and tanks today. They have much better weapons than us.

State television did not mention the clash and Reuters was unable to get a junta spokesman to comment on the fighting.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the February coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi, with the military using deadly force to strike dissent. The number of civilian deaths has risen to at least 815 people, according to a local monitoring group, prompting some to form response groups.

Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to appear in person in court for the first time on Monday, after several weeks of delay in her legal case.

Another civilian fighter said at least 13 soldiers were killed Sunday in Demoso, Kayah state, and that four of his men were wounded.

We intended to capture their police station, but they used airstrikes and we could not stop their reinforcement trucks from entering the city, he said. We had to withdraw our troops from the fighting.

The Mizzima news service said thousands of people had fled after dozens of artillery shells landed in their neighborhood.

Fighting continued until Sunday evening, according to a senior leader of the Karenni National Progressive party an ethnic group armed with a stronghold in Kayah state.

He confirmed that the military was using tanks, helicopters and mortar attacks in Demoso and Loikaw, the capital of Kayah state.

An alliance of four ethnic armed groups that are also opposed to the coup fought early Sunday with security forces in Muse, one of the main crossings to China, Myanmar media reported.

A government of national unity set up underground by coup opponents announced a new flag and command structure for PDF, rising to oppose the military.

Meanwhile, military chief Min Aun Hlaing, who ousted Aung San Suu Kyi from power in the coup, gave a two-hour interview on Hong Kong Phoenix Television.

The full program will not be broadcast yet, but in an excerpt released Sunday he offered insurance to Chinese investors following a fierce attack on factories in the commercial capital Yangon. Our citizens do not hate China, he said. It happened for political reasons.

Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since being placed under house arrest. She has been hit with a range of criminal charges, including severe coronavirus restrictions during the election campaign of recent years and possession of unlicensed radio receivers.

The European Union on Sunday denounced a proposal by the junta-appointed election commission to disband the Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy.

With Agence France-Presse and Reuters