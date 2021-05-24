The value of the tests decreases as the vaccines beat the virus again

To provide our community with important public safety information, the Registry-Guard is doing this daily coronavirus update to read for free. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber.

WASHINGTON (AP) Federal health officials’ new, calmer recommendations for masks have eclipsed another major change in government guidance: Fully vaccinated Americans could largely pass coronavirus testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who have taken the full course of shooting and have no COVID-19 symptoms do not need to be screened for the virus, even if exposed to someone infected.

The change represents a new phase in the epidemic after nearly a year in which testing was the main weapon against the virus. Vaccines are now essential to the response and have dramatically led to hospitalizations and deaths.

Experts say the CDC guideline reflects a new reality in which nearly half of Americans have received at least one stroke and nearly 40% have been fully vaccinated.

At this point, we really need to ask ourselves if the benefits of testing outweigh the costs that are too much interruption, too much confusion, and too little clinical or public health benefits, Dr. said. A. David Paltiel of the Yales School of Public Health, which last year championship testing colleges became widespread.

While vaccinated people can still catch the virus, they face less risk of serious illness from it. And positive test results could lead to what many experts now say is unnecessary worry and interruptions at work, home and school, such as quarantines and closures.

Coronavirus case at the lowest level since June

NEW YORK New cases of coronavirus in the US have dropped to levels not seen since June.

His optimism sparks that vaccination campaigns are stemming from both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

The seven-day average for new cases fell below 30,000 a day this week. CDC director Rochelle Walensky says cases have not been so low since June 18.

The average death toll over the past seven days also dropped to 552, a rate not seen since July.

Health experts estimate the spread of vaccines in a dramatic turnaround since January. But they also warn that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely eradicate the virus. President Joe Biden is trying to persuade people to sign up for the shootings by reminding them that vaccines offer a return to normal life.

More than 60% of people over the age of 18 have received at least one shot, and almost half have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Alabama vaccination rate 34% of people receiving at least one dose is one of the lowest in the country. Health experts are concerned that some areas with low vaccination rates, such as part of the Southern states, may provide new variants of the virus that may be more resistant to vaccinations.

Associated Press

Oregon that offers lottery prizes for vaccines

Oregon will introduce a COVID-19 vaccine lottery to combat slow vaccination rates, Governor Kate Brown announced on Friday.

This makes the fourth U.S. state of Oregonthe, after Ohio, New York and Maryland, to offer residents the opportunity to make money in exchange for getting a vaccine.

The Browns Take Your Shot Oregon campaign will automatically enter any Oregonian age 12 and older who receives at least one shot by June 27 in the lottery.

A drawing on June 28 will offer adults 18 years and older the chance at a $ 1 million and $ 36,000 prize (one in each Oregoncounty). Young people will be entered for the chance to win one of the five Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships for $ 100,000.

The prize money, for a total of $ 1.86 million, will come from Oregon Coronavirus Aid Fund funds.

“If you’ve been waiting to get a vaccine or just haven’t gotten it yet, we’re going to give you an extra boost,” Brown told a news conference Friday. “What about a million dollars?”

On Thursday, Maryland and New York both announced vaccine lotteries, joining Ohio, which announced its lottery last week.

Lane County reports 39 new cases, with no new deaths

Lane County reported 39 confirmed cases or assumptions of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the number of cases nationwide to 13,287, according to Lane County Public Health. The death toll remained at 149 for the eighth day in a row.

There were 154 people considered infectious, four by Thursday.

Eighteen people were hospitalized, one by Thursday, four were in intensive care, two by Thursday and none were in a ventilator, unchanged from Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 159,047 Lane County residents had been fully vaccinated, 41.7% of the population, with 347,778 first and second doses administered.

Applications for rental assistance in Lane County open until May 28th

Lane County Human Services has opened another round of aid applications, the county announced Friday.

This requirement is for Lane County residents with household incomes at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income, the press release said.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be living in Lane County.

You have an income of at or below 80 percent of the area average income.

Experienced loss of income due to factors related to COVID-19, affected by business closure due to COVID-19 or experienced financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

Applications will be prioritized based on income, unemployment history and need, the statement said. Applications will be processed by community partners who will contact tenants and request additional information and appropriate documentation.

To apply, visit LaneCounty.org/RENTbefore 5 p.m. on May 25th. Tenants can fill out an online application or can be helped by filling out a form by calling 541-682-3776.

Oregon reports 504 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Oregon reported seven new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, raising the number of states deaths to 2,613.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 504 confirmed and suspected new cases of COVID-19.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported that 48,028 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state immunization register. Of this total, 28,686 doses were administered on May 20 and 19,342 were administered in the previous days but were recorded in the vaccine register on May 20.

The average seven-day course is now 29,816 doses per day.

Oregon administered a total of 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,685,321 people have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 2,136,133 people who have had at least one dose.

To date, 2,472,795 doses of Pfizer, 1,991,240 doses of Moderna and 282,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to locations across Oregon.

Laying on COVID-19

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 285, which is 16 less than Thursday. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, which is one more than Thursday.

The total number of bed days of COVID-19 positive patients in the last seven days is 2,236, which is a decrease of 4.9% from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the last seven days is 342.

Cases and deaths

New confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (35)), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38) , Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10) .

Death of Oregon 2,607 of COVID-19 is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on May 3 and died May 19 at his residence. He had basic conditions.

Death by Oregons 2,608 of COVID-19 is a 77-year-old from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 19 and died May 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. The presence of basic conditions is being confirmed.

COVID-19 Oregon Death 2,609 is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 23 and died May 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had basic conditions.

Death of Oregon 2,610th COVID-19 is a 73-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19. The place of death is being confirmed. It had basic conditions.

Oregon Death 2,611th COVID-19 is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 25 and died May 14 at St. Louis Hospital. Charles Bend. He had basic conditions.

Oregon death 2,612th COVID-19 is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 18 at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. It had basic conditions.

Death by Oregons 2,613th COVID-19 is an 80-year-old from Washington County who tested positive on May 15 and died May 19 at Portland VA Medical Center. The presence of basic conditions is being confirmed.

