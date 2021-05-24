It is never safe for anyone: Japan’s Osaka city destroyed under COVID-19 attack





OSAKA, Japan Hospitals in Japan’s second largest city, Osaka are gripping under a huge wave of new coronavirus infections, running out of beds and ventilators as exhausted doctors warn of a “system collapse” and advise do not hold the Olympics this summer. The western region of Japan, with 9 million people, is suffering the burden of the fourth wave of the pandemic, which accounts for a third of the nation’s death toll in May, even though it makes up only 7% of its population. The speed with which Osaka’s healthcare system was overwhelmed underscores the challenges of hosting a major global sporting event within two months, especially as only about half of Japan’s medical staff have completed inoculations. “Simply put, this is a collapse of the medical system,” said Yuji Tohda, director of Kindai University Hospital in Osaka.

“The highly infectious British variant and the vigilance of the slide have led to this explosive increase in the number of patients.” Japan has avoided major infections suffered by other nations, but the fourth pandemic wave swept through Osaka prefecture with storms, with 3,849 new tests positive during the week through Thursday. This represents a jump of more than five times compared to the corresponding period three months ago. Only 14% of the 13,770 patients with COVID-19 prefecture were hospitalized, leaving the majority to defend themselves. The latest Tokyo hospitalization rate, by comparison, is 37%. A government advisory panel sees rates below 25% as a reason to consider imposing a state of emergency. As of Thursday, 96% of the 348 Osaka hospital beds for severe cases of the virus were in use. Since March, 17 people have died from the disease outside prefecture hospitals, officials said this month.

The variant can make even young people get sick very quickly, and once they get seriously ill, patients find it difficult to recover, said Toshiaki Minami, director of Osaka University Medical and Pharmaceutical Hospital (OMPUH). “I believe so far many young people thought they were invincible. But that may not be the case this time. Everyone is taking the risk.” ABBREVIATION POINTS Minami said a supplier recently told him that stocks of propofol, a key drug used to calm intubated patients, are dwindling, while Tohda hospital is running out of vital fans for critically ill COVID-19 patients. . Caring for patients with critical illnesses in the face of infection risk has brought serious harm to staff, said Satsuki Nakayama, head of the nursing department at OMPUH. “I have an intensive care unit (ICU) staff saying they have reached a breaking point,” she added. “I have to think about changing staff to bring people from the other side of the hospital.” About 500 doctors and 950 nurses work at OMPUH, which manages 832 beds. Ten of its 16 ICU beds are dedicated to virus patients. Twenty of the approximately 140 critically ill patients taken from the hospital died at the ICU. Yasunori Komatsu, who heads a regional government employees’ union, said conditions were also dire for public health nurses at local health centers, which link patients and medical institutions.

“Some of them are collecting 100, 150, 200 hours of overtime work, and this has been going on for a year now … when they are on duty, they sometimes go home at one or two in the morning, and go to bed alone. wake up from a call at three or four. “ Experienced medical professionals with first-hand experience of the Osaka war with the pandemic take a negative view on the holding of the Tokyo Games, scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8. “The Olympics must be stopped because we have already failed to stop the flow of new variants from England, and another could be an influx of Indian variants,” said Akira Takasu, head of emergency medicine at OMPUH. He was referring to a first variant found in India that the World Health Organization (WHO) identified as troubling as initial studies showed it spreads more easily. “At the Olympics, 70,000 or 80,000 athletes and people will come to this country from all over the world. This could be a trigger for another disaster in the summer.” (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Osaka; Additional Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos