Madhya Pradesh: Agencies dig deeper into the Mhow sisters’ tale | Bhopal News





Madhya Pradesh ATS, which arrested Avinash in a joint operation with a central intelligence agency, revealed links to a Delhiite, Mohammad Parvez, who was in NIA detention (Image of Representative) BHOPAL / INDORE: Four days after two sisters in the military town of Mhow were arrested and interrogated over the exchange of calls and messages with Pakistani nationals, MP police, its cyber cell, anti-terrorist squad (ATA) and numerous central agencies are trying to figure out if the brothers and sisters had fallen prey to Theirsthe so-called spy groom strategy.

Their location – near the 200-year-old Mhow Army cantonment – made them ideal targets for Pakistani intelligence agency’s new strategy to lure Indian women living around security institutions. It’s a shift from the honey traps used to aim the Armymen.

According to sources, the women, aged 27 and 32, have claimed that their communication with Pakistanis revolved around marriage, but investigators are not convinced. Why they tried to demand cross-border matches must be answered, they point out.

Spy Groom Plan: Data from 3 Expected Phones

Call detail data has revealed calls and messages in Pakistan.

Talking to a Pakistani is not a crime, but you never know who the person on the other side is and what his intentions are, said an officer who was part of the interrogation team. He said one of the Pakistani youths had said he wanted to visit Mhow and the women were ready to travel to Islamabad. During several rounds of questioning, the sisters have asserted that their sole purpose was marriage.

Investigators from a central intelligence agency and Military Intelligence (MI) are awaiting forensic extraction of data from three cell phones. The young woman holds a master’s degree in military science and an NCC C certificate from the Indore Girls Battalion in 2016-2017. Their father is a former Soldier. The women are suspected of communicating with their contacts in Pakistan via VOIP calls, and apparently using many SIM cards in their phones. Investigators are also checking if any money was sent to the women from foreign shores.

Opinion is divided among Indore police officers on how the case has been handled. Some believe the two women should have been kept under surveillance longer to check if it was a genuine cross-border love story, while others say rapid wiretapping was necessary to eradicate the traps of enemy intelligence.

The sisters came to the ISI radar because they had revealed their location as Mhow on social media, sources say. They later deleted their identities on social media, which only raised suspicion, an officer said.

Sources involved in the investigation said the women were being questioned at their home. Their food is being checked and officers are even passing their litter. On Sunday, they were apparently sent to another location to break the monotony during interrogation.

Mhow, about 25 km from Indore, has always been of interest to ISI Pakistanis. In 2019, a Indian Army jawan posted there was arrested by Madhya Pradesh ATS after it was allegedly thrown to honey by Pakistani-based ISI operatives on social media. He is suspected of being lured into sexual conversations in exchange for passing on critical military information. Interrogation revealed that a woman made friends with him on WhatsApp by cheating her phone ID like Prisha Agrawal.

Army officer Avinash was not the only soldier trapped by honey from Prisha Agrawal. Videos of her strip shows have been taken from the cell phones of several other gunmen who are facing investigations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, sources say.

The clerk contacted Prisha Agrawal after receiving a call that was sent from the Army headquarters telephone exchange in 2018. It was made by someone posing as a member of the Army Women’s Welfare Association. Since the officer he was looking for was not in it, Avinash took the call and fell into the trap. It was alleged that Rs 50,000 had been deposited into his account by his Pakistani holder through a local agent.

Madhya Pradesh ATS, who arrested Avinash in a joint operation with a central intelligence agency, revealed links to a Delhiite, Mohammad Parvez, who was in NIA custody. Parvez, a suspected ISI operative, was introduced by the NIA in 2018 for trying to blackmail a female Army officer with her transformed photos, sources say.

Investigators have found that he visited Pakistan 17 times in 18 years. It was taken on production orders by Rajasthan Police last month in a case involving itching of army honey Jawan Sombir Singh. Here too it was Prisha Agrawal who had bound Singh. TNN FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos