The main gate at Fairy Creek blocks headquarters outside Port Renfrew, BC on May 23, 2021. Jesse Winter / Globe and Mail

In the Fairy Creek Basin of the Vancouver Islands, environmentalists have been blocking cutting roads since last August. But over the past week, the conflict for which they were preparing has finally arrived, as the RCMP appeared in large numbers to initiate arrests.

So far, nearly 50 people have been arrested, most of them for disobeying a court order issued by the cutting company, Teal-Jones, which has rights in the area defined as the Tree Farm License 46.

Joshua Wright, a spokesman for the protesters, said more supporters were arriving Sunday to keep up the pressure on the province.

The story goes down the ad

They can arrest after arrest, but we will continue to do so until the Prime Minister [John] Horgan keeps his promise and protects old-growth forests, he said. This is the only way to de-escalate this.

Protesters say they are occupying the last untouched untouched valley of old growth in the region, with rare yellow cedar trees as old as 2,000 years. The tall tall trees in the San Juan Valley have become a destination for nature enthusiasts, but also a valuable resource for the forest industry.

At the source of the Zanave brook, one of the blockades was placed next to a waterfall, high in the mountains. Police arrived on Saturday seeking to clear a key access road to the area Teal-Jones intends to register. They found four protesters chained together, and another dressed as a bear who was locked in a concrete structure looking for a peg to pull out.

Protesters work to build roadblocks along a cut-off road to the Përroit blockade headquarters.

A protester decorates a road block with yellow flowers gathered nearby. Jesse Winter / Globe and Mail

The roots of this campaign can be traced back nearly three decades, to Clayoquot Sound, where environmentalists blocked commercial logging operations in a campaign known as the War on Forests. More than 850 people were arrested and British Columbia forest practices put under global scrutiny.

Tzeporah Berman, one of the organizers of the Clayoquot Sound demonstrations, was arrested along with five others at the waterfall camp on Saturday. Her support was hailed by the organizers who have been aiming all this time to make this campaign Forest War II.

But the police are facing a very different campaign. In Clayoquot, there was a blockade and day after day, people went ahead to be arrested. In and around the Zanave brook, there have been dozens of camps over the past nine months. Organizers say there are currently more than 300 supporters scattered across five locations and an unknown number of protesters who are hiding in the trees, seeking to disrupt cutting operations.

The challenge is, it’s such a big area and there are a lot of people everywhere, there are people living up in the trees, said Sergeant Christopher Manseau, spokesman for the BC RCMP.

The story goes down the ad

RCMP officers and equipment have been brought in from across the province, though he would not indicate how many officers were involved in trying to pave the way for Teal-Joness operations.

We think this will be an ongoing thing, Sgt. Tha Manseau. This is going to be a long operation and we are not in a hurry.

Two protesters embrace in the fairy stream blockades.

A protester cuts wood. Jesse Winter / Globe and Mail

Protest organizers, calling themselves the Rainforest Flying Team, have called on the media to witness the arrests, hoping to put pressure on the provincial government that has refused to stop cutting down old-growth forests like this.

The government of the New Democratic Party BC has promised reforms in the old growth cuts, but has not yet achieved in a substantive way. The protest took place mainly at the Prime Minister’s Ride, on the southern island of Vancouver. The area has been heavily recorded for decades, but still contains some of the most iconic old-growth booth in the province.

The campaign has kept Mr Horgan in her spotlight. John Horgan, hear our prayer, now is the time to save these ancient trees, a group of protesters sang as police were working to pull them out of a heavy chain to arrest them on Saturday.

The protesters call themselves defenders of the land and have emphasized the status of local supporters to show that they speak to the authority of those who have been guarding these lands for centuries.

But that story is tricky. The Fairy Creek cuts have been approved by local First Nation gang, Pacheedaht, whose leadership has told protesters to leave their territory. The gang has three sawmills of its own, an important source of income. The gang council office closed at the weekend, and Gordon River Reserve gangs in Port Renfrew posted signs denying visitors access due to the pandemic.

Not all Pacheedaht support the official position of the gang, including the young and old who have supported the blockades.

A volunteer named Cookie, at the center, helps prepare meals. Jesse Winter / Globe and Mail

Similar to the rest of the Prime Ministers riding the Langford-Juan de Fuca, there is division within the Pacheedaht and other Nuu-chah-nulth nations in the region.

Victor Peter, a 19-year-old member of the Pacheedaht, said protecting old-growth trees is a matter of following his traditional teachings. Another member of the gang, Patrick Victor-Jones, 23, has also come out in support of the blockades, adding that there is no unanimity among the nation on the issue.

Forestry is still an economic driver in the Prime Ministers’ trip and tensions between logging crews and protesters have been high. Those arrested Saturday and sent to the RCMP detachment on Lake Cowichan went through a noisy gathering of forestry workers, who sought to remind them that the interruption of a legal logging operation is affecting their livelihoods.

Across the region, road signs warning of affected truck traffic have been damaged by anti-registration messages. At Lake Mesachie, the inscriptions on a road sign replied: Save the loggers.

The story goes down the ad

Mr. Horgan has to navigate both worlds, but the indigenous issue is the most complex issue. Unlike the days of the Clayoquot Sound protests, the BC government is now legally obliged to seek free, prior and informed consent from Indigenous peoples when making decisions on resource issues.

Jesse Winter / Globe and Mail

We have a Western Canada weekly newspaper written by our BC and Alberta office chiefs, providing a comprehensive news package you need to know about the region and its location on issues facing Canada. Sign up today.