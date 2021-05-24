Taiwan criticizes WHO ‘indifference’ for failing to enter key meeting





TAIPEI (Reuters) – The Taiwanese government has criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) for its indifference to the health rights of the Taiwanese people and for capitulating to China on Monday after failing to be invited to a meeting of its decision-making body. Photograph Photograph: A soldier disinfects a person who is leaving a coronavirus (COVID-19) disease testing site following an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Taipei, Taiwan May 19, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang Taiwan is excluded from most global organizations such as the WHO due to opposition from China, which considers the island one of its provinces not a country. Taiwan, with the strong support of major Western powers, had lobbied for access to the WHO World Health Assembly, which opens Monday as an observer. In a joint statement by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, the Taiwanese government said they would continue to seek participation. As an international professional health body, the World Health Organization (WHO) should serve the health and well-being of all humanity and not capitulate to the political interests of a particular member, Chen said, referring to China. Wu expressed regret for the WHO Secretariats continuing the indifference to the health rights of Taiwanese 23.5 million people. China says Taiwan can only participate if it accepts that it is part of a China, which the Taipei government will not do, and that only Beijing has the right to talk about Taiwan on the international stage and Taiwan in any case needs access was provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwanese statement said China was wrongly claiming that proper arrangements had been made for Taiwanese participation in the WHO, adding that only the democratically elected islands government could speak for its people. Taiwan urges the WHO to maintain a professional and neutral stance, reject Chinese political interference, and allow Taiwan to join WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities to protect the well-being of humanity and to fight disease together. As the WHO co-operates with Taiwanese technical experts on COVID-19, it depends on member states whether they will invite Taiwan to observe the WHO meeting, WHO Chief Legal Officer Steve Solomon said last week. Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Edited by Michael Perry

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos