Media, think tanks set up to promote RCEP exchanges: experts

Beijing (China Daily / ANN): The Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership Agreement will help its participating countries establish more open economic relations and improve trade liberalization, officials and experts said.

Jiang Jianguo, Deputy Minister of Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Sunday (May 23rd) that while RCEP covers a large size of the economy, population and trade, it will help participating countries lower barriers. , create a more open regional economic environment, increase the level of trade liberalization and the volume of trade, as well as improve the well-being of the people.

He stressed that the media and think tanks can play a vital role in informing the public about government policies related to RCEP and helping to build a consensus among participating countries and achieve profitable results.

Jiang made the remarks as he addressed Sunday at the opening ceremony of the RCEP Media & Think Tank Forum in Haikou, Hainan province.

Speaking at the event, China Daily publisher and editor-in-chief Zhou Shuchun noted that while the world is facing profound changes rarely seen in a century, as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy is recovering amid tremendous challenges. .

“It is widely agreed that the RCEP is bringing considerable confidence to Asia and the world, and the trend of economic globalization is unstoppable,” Zhou said.

“As an important force in promoting human development, the news media and think tanks will further use their unique role of enhancing mutual understanding and expanding cooperation. They must lead the world in the right direction by promoting regional economic development and exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, “he added.

Zhou said he expects the forum to become a regular media and think tank event in Hainan, to further improve communication and lay a stronger foundation for consensus building and expanding cooperation.

Sunday’s event, taking place both online and offline, attracted more than 300 participants from inside and outside the country. Addressing the video opening ceremony, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said he “has always supported free trade because it is conducive to the people, to economic development and to world peace”.

“Free trade has played an important role in China ‘s economic growth. It has also contributed greatly to improving the lives of the Chinese people. Asia’ s economic growth and future growth will require free trade to play a greater role. great, “he said.

Arthayudh Srisamoot, Thailand’s ambassador to China, said RCEP would attract more investment from outside the region, especially against the backdrop of Covid-19, and thus help reduce the impact on the region’s economies.

“We believe that RCEP can be a tool of economic recovery against Covid-19 that will help ensure market opening as well as uninterrupted supply chains,” he said.

Dino Rachmadiana Kusnadi, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indonesian Embassy in China, said that RCEP’s goal is to improve people’s livelihoods and bring prosperity to the region.

Next month will mark an anniversary of the Hainan Free Trade Port, which makes the island province better positioned as a platform for an open regional economy.

Also at the event on Sunday, Xiao Yingzi, head of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee’s Publicity Department, said the province is developing into an export-oriented economy and is playing a positive role in promoting bilateral investment. in services

Hainan will improve its business climate and work together with RCEP countries to increase knowledge of the rules and standards and provide customers with more diverse and affordable goods and services of the highest quality, he said. she.

In November, 15 countries signed the RCEP agreement. China’s Ministry of Commerce said in March that the Chinese government has formally ratified the agreement. The other participating countries have either done so or are on their way to finalizing ratification before the end of this year and pushing for it to become effective in January 1.2022.

Chi Fulin, head of the Hainan-based China Institute for Reform and Development, said the regional trade process and investment liberalization and facilitation will be significantly accelerated by RCEP.

“Measures such as tariff reductions will unleash the great potential for trade growth in the region. After the entry into force of the RCEP, more than 90 per cent of trade in goods in the region will eventually enjoy zero tariffs. This will reduce “Many trade costs and product prices in the region and have a major impact on trade creation,” he said.

He said the unified, open and comprehensive rules of the market pact will significantly improve the efficiency of trade and investment in the region. Moreover, industrial chains, supply chains and value chains will be further developed in an integrative way.

Zhang Xiaoqiang, executive vice president and CEO of the Chinese Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the forum that RCEP is expected to expand its East Asian manufacturing network.

“With significant tariff reductions, participating countries will see their product costs significantly reduced and this will help them build their production presentations within the region in a more flexible way,” he said. ai. – China Daily / Asia News Network