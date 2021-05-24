International
Media, think tanks set up to promote RCEP exchanges: experts
Beijing (China Daily / ANN): The Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership Agreement will help its participating countries establish more open economic relations and improve trade liberalization, officials and experts said.
Jiang Jianguo, Deputy Minister of Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Sunday (May 23rd) that while RCEP covers a large size of the economy, population and trade, it will help participating countries lower barriers. , create a more open regional economic environment, increase the level of trade liberalization and the volume of trade, as well as improve the well-being of the people.
He stressed that the media and think tanks can play a vital role in informing the public about government policies related to RCEP and helping to build a consensus among participating countries and achieve profitable results.
Jiang made the remarks as he addressed Sunday at the opening ceremony of the RCEP Media & Think Tank Forum in Haikou, Hainan province.
Speaking at the event, China Daily publisher and editor-in-chief Zhou Shuchun noted that while the world is facing profound changes rarely seen in a century, as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy is recovering amid tremendous challenges. .
“It is widely agreed that the RCEP is bringing considerable confidence to Asia and the world, and the trend of economic globalization is unstoppable,” Zhou said.
“As an important force in promoting human development, the news media and think tanks will further use their unique role of enhancing mutual understanding and expanding cooperation. They must lead the world in the right direction by promoting regional economic development and exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, “he added.
Zhou said he expects the forum to become a regular media and think tank event in Hainan, to further improve communication and lay a stronger foundation for consensus building and expanding cooperation.
Sunday’s event, taking place both online and offline, attracted more than 300 participants from inside and outside the country. Addressing the video opening ceremony, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said he “has always supported free trade because it is conducive to the people, to economic development and to world peace”.
“Free trade has played an important role in China ‘s economic growth. It has also contributed greatly to improving the lives of the Chinese people. Asia’ s economic growth and future growth will require free trade to play a greater role. great, “he said.
Arthayudh Srisamoot, Thailand’s ambassador to China, said RCEP would attract more investment from outside the region, especially against the backdrop of Covid-19, and thus help reduce the impact on the region’s economies.
“We believe that RCEP can be a tool of economic recovery against Covid-19 that will help ensure market opening as well as uninterrupted supply chains,” he said.
Dino Rachmadiana Kusnadi, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indonesian Embassy in China, said that RCEP’s goal is to improve people’s livelihoods and bring prosperity to the region.
Next month will mark an anniversary of the Hainan Free Trade Port, which makes the island province better positioned as a platform for an open regional economy.
Also at the event on Sunday, Xiao Yingzi, head of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee’s Publicity Department, said the province is developing into an export-oriented economy and is playing a positive role in promoting bilateral investment. in services
Hainan will improve its business climate and work together with RCEP countries to increase knowledge of the rules and standards and provide customers with more diverse and affordable goods and services of the highest quality, he said. she.
In November, 15 countries signed the RCEP agreement. China’s Ministry of Commerce said in March that the Chinese government has formally ratified the agreement. The other participating countries have either done so or are on their way to finalizing ratification before the end of this year and pushing for it to become effective in January 1.2022.
Chi Fulin, head of the Hainan-based China Institute for Reform and Development, said the regional trade process and investment liberalization and facilitation will be significantly accelerated by RCEP.
“Measures such as tariff reductions will unleash the great potential for trade growth in the region. After the entry into force of the RCEP, more than 90 per cent of trade in goods in the region will eventually enjoy zero tariffs. This will reduce “Many trade costs and product prices in the region and have a major impact on trade creation,” he said.
He said the unified, open and comprehensive rules of the market pact will significantly improve the efficiency of trade and investment in the region. Moreover, industrial chains, supply chains and value chains will be further developed in an integrative way.
Zhang Xiaoqiang, executive vice president and CEO of the Chinese Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the forum that RCEP is expected to expand its East Asian manufacturing network.
“With significant tariff reductions, participating countries will see their product costs significantly reduced and this will help them build their production presentations within the region in a more flexible way,” he said. ai. – China Daily / Asia News Network
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]