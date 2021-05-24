The state built an oxygen reserve in function of the Yaas cyclone, says the official- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: In light of the Yaas cyclone that is maturing in the Bay of Bengal and the likelihood that it will affect the supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), the government of Andhra Pradesh was advised to take the necessary steps to address the situation. In order to mitigate the risk of any disruption in supply to the state, the government has already secured additional LMO stocks from Odisha in the last two days. The stock of tampons will be maintained to overcome any crisis for 2-3 days The state depends mainly on supplies from steel plants located in Odisha Angul, Kalinganagar and Rourkela. Any disruption in supply could cause major concerns in the state. “Although the impact of the cyclone may not be much on the state, by acting carefully, we have taken certain measures to alleviate the problem. The state is allocated 590 metric tons of LMOs per day. However, on May 19, we drew 711 MT, on May 20, it was 600 MT and on May 22 it was 608 MT. Today, we procured 770 MT, “said chief (health) secretary Anil Kumar Singhal. Elaborating further, MT Krishna Babu, chief secretary (transport and R&B) and head of the State Oxygen War Chamber, said the state government took the initiative to increase supply from Odisha in the last two days via Oxygen Express trains so to maintain buffer stocks in all districts. “Almost 100 MT of LMO have been received from Rourkela and a further 100 MT is expected before May 24,” he said.

Also, the state government has taken steps to monitor and ensure that the regular supply of almost 200 MT using road transport tanks from Angul, Kalinganagar and Rourkela is not interrupted due to Yaas. The state has been in regular coordination with local administrations in Odisha to ensure uninterrupted supplies, Krishnababu explained. In addition to supplying oxygen from the steel plants in Odisha, the International Committee of the Red Cross through the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) delivered 120 MT of LMO through six 20 MT ISO cryogenic tanks each in the state at the port of Visakhapatnam on Sunday. It will be placed as a backup reserve in Guntur and Tirupati in case of emergency. The state government thanked Reliance Industries for supplying more than 200 MT LMOs from its Jamnagar plant in Gujarat on May 16, 19, 22 and 23. “This has helped us manage the situation in order to increase the workload,” Krishnababu said. Meanwhile, the energy department has been instructed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the three major LMO sources in the state – Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) and Ellenbarrie Industries in Visakhapatnam, and Liquinox Gases in Srikakulam. They supply 210 MT of LMO, totally. In addition to these key sources, there are 49 new refills that turn LMOs into gaseous form and distribute it through cylinders to hospitals for last mile use.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos