Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest News, Lockdown Guidelines 6.0, COVID-19 Vaccination Cases of Corona Virus Today News Updates





BBMP marchers patrol to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed by people at a fruit market in Bengaluru. (Photo AP / Aijaz Rahi) Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Updates:The number of coronaviruses in Karnataka broke 25,000 marks as reported by the state 626 new victims, while 25,979 infections were added again. The number of recurrences continued to exceed the number of new cases, with 35,573 patients being released yesterday, as the total number of infections in the state was 24.24 lakh, the health department said on Sunday. Of the 25,979 new cases reported Sunday, 7,494 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 12,407 downloads and 362 deaths. As of the evening of May 23, a cumulative 24,24,904 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,282 deaths and 19,26,615 discharges, the Department of Health said in its bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state was 4,72,986. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 20.76 percent, the random fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.40 percent. Among the 626 deaths reported on Sunday, 362 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 30, Mysuru 22, Ballari 18, Uttara Kannada 17, Kalaburagi 15, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Urban Bengaluru accounted for 7,494, Mysuru 2,222, Hassan 1,618, Tumakuru 1,269, Ballari 1,190, Belagavi 1,066, followed by others.(PTI)

A middle-aged woman, who was found abandoned at the second entrance of KSR Bengaluru railway station due to suspicion of Covid-19 infection, was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital after the intervention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to RPF inspector Waseem Ahmed who worked at the Bengaluru city railway station, the woman was found near the railway station parking area on Saturday evening. As an open letter written by a nine-year-old from Kodag went viral, Karnataka police on Sunday confirmed they were looking to find her a cell phone which allegedly went missing from a hospital in Covid-19. . The owner of the phone the mother of the child contracted the virus on May 16th. Here are some contacts that can help you in emergency situations: Questions / emergencies / clarifications related to COVID-19: 104 (free of charge); + 91-80-4684-8600 / 6669-2000 | Questions related to home quarantine: Telegram Messenger / WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, voice call – 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In the event of a power outage, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply in your area is affected, contact BWSSB: 1916 Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus 21 May Highlights

