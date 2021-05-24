NSW health hospitals and vaccine centers offering AstraZeneca stroke in over 50s





The NSW government mass vaccination center in Sydney Olympic Park will begin today administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 50 years of age. Main points: AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered over 50, except in rare circumstances, such as basic health conditions

AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered over 50, except in rare circumstances, such as basic health conditions NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian called border closure “ridiculous”

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian called border closure “ridiculous” Prime Minister says last week NSW doctors administered more than 85,000 strokes AstraZeneca Last week, the state government added 25 countries, including Australia’s largest hospital in Westmead, to the Pfizer vaccine distribution for people between the ages of 40 and 49. Today, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian announced 26 health centers in NSW, including most hospitals on Pfizerlist, will be able to administer the AstraZeneca stroke in over 50 years. Ms Berejiklian said this age group is not yet able to have a choice in their vaccine brand. “If you are over 50, you will be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, there are exceptions or basic health conditions,” she said. Read our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic The AstraZeneca vaccine has been associated with very rare cases of blood clots. However, the risk is very low for older people and medical authorities, including the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), have encouraged people to get the vaccine. Of the 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered at the beginning of the month, there were 11 recorded cases of blood clots or about 0.0007 percent of cases. Explains the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots Medical regulators are pulling the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare side effect, but insist it is safe. Then what is happening? Read more The Prime Minister also responded to “potentially positive” cases in Victoria and has remained firm in her stance not to close the borders, labeling it “ridiculous”. “All states, there is no reason why any state at this stage should have any borders imposed on another state, it is a waste of energy and effort,” she said. “Fortunately or unfortunately, we have seen this before and we know how to endure it.” NSW Health said to date, about 1,100 people have booked to take the AstraZeneca stroke at Sydney Olympic Park this week, a figure that is unique to the thousands who have booked a stroke with their GP. The Prime Minister said last week NSW doctors administered more than 85,000 AstraZeneca strokes. As the NSW government continues to assess the spread of vaccines, Ms. Berejiklian said she was looking to review the target of 30,000 hits a week. However, she said the exit was still dependent on how much dose the government could provide for distribution. “At the moment, demand is exceeding supply, we have a lot of people waiting [and] that’s positive, “she said. The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is, as of 8:00 pm yesterday, 1,097,515 with 3,45,393 doses administered by NSW Health and 752,122 administered by Commonwealth Government providers, including general practitioners. What you need to know about coronavirus:

