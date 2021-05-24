Pakistan to continue to provide air and ground access, says the Pentagon – The newspaper

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has allowed the U.S. military to use its airspace and given it ground access so it can support its presence in Afghanistan, according to a Pentagon official.

David F. Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last week that the United States would continue its dialogue with Pakistan because it had a critical role to play in restoring peace in Afghanistan.

The official was answering a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, who asked him to describe your appreciation for Pakistan, and specifically for Pakistani intelligence agencies, and the role you expect them to play in our future.

Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also allowed us to have redundant flights and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan, Mr Helvey said.

We will continue our talks with Pakistan because their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to the future peace in Afghanistan, will be critical, he added.

Diplomatic sources in Washington told dawn that Pakistan had always allowed excessive flights and ground entry into the US to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan and would continue to do so.

Earlier in the hearing, Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, asked the Pentagon official what kind of manned or unmanned capabilities the U.S. would need in the region to prevent terrorists from returning to Afghanistan.

Things we can not have in Afghanistan, such as overflight, Mr. Helvey. He said there were other assets that were not available in the region and the US has the ability to bring them to the region regularly.

Senator Manchin reminded him that really no wealth on the ground, Washington will have to rely on its regional partners to work with the US Are you confident about our regional partners and their capacity and commitment to drive terrorists out? from the region? he asked.

We will need to work with our local and regional partners, and we want to continue developing those skills and those partnerships to be able to ensure that we have the right framework to address the threats.

The U.S. Department of Defense, he said, was working today with its inter-agency counterparts on the right kind of arrangements, relationships and frameworks to ensure Afghanistan never becomes a haven for terrorism again.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced his plan to withdraw all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan by September 11 this year. The announcement followed a landmark

The US-Taliban deal in Doha on February 29 last year to end the Afghan war and bring American troops home after the longest war in America.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told lawmakers in New York that Pakistan was seeking a broad-based strategic partnership with the United States that would also cover Afghanistan.

Mr. Qureshi stressed the need for a broad-based strategic partnership that takes care of the interests of both countries, a statement said.

The foreign ministers who met with lawmakers attended a congressional hearing on Afghanistan in Washington last week.

During the hearing, several US lawmakers and chief negotiator for Afghanistan, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, underlined Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process and expressed a desire to expand bilateral ties.

