Taiwan lifts mandate on Kinmen Island seeking COVID-19 evidence





TAIPEI (Reuters) – The Taiwanese government on Monday overturned a decision by an island near China to mandate COVID-19 tests for all achievements, reprimanding it for breaking the law even as authorities deal with a rise in infections. interior. Photo Photo: Shiyu, or Lion Island, which is part of Kinmen County, one of Taiwan’s offshore islands, is seen in front of Xiamen, China, on Lieyu Island, Kinmen County, Taiwan August 20, 2018. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu Taiwan is dealing with a culmination in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit rallies, closed schools and people being told to work from home as much as possible. possible. As the government raises testing, it has been criticized by opposition parties for delays, especially over the weekend when the health minister announced a regression calibration of case numbers that increased her number of infections. On Sunday, the Kinmen government, which lies opposite the Chinese city of Xiamen and has been held by Taiwan since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, said all newcomers would have to show negative COVID-19 tests, or tested on arrival But early Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center, an inter-departmental body directing the fight against the disease, overturned that order, saying entry and exit restrictions or mandatory tests were up to the central government to decide. If the Kinmen county government still has special needs to prevent the local epidemic, it should complete legal proceedings in accordance with the law and formally submit a plan and seek instructions from command centers to proceed, she added. Kinmen is a stronghold of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party, or KMT, which ruled China until 1949 when its government of the People’s Republic of China fled to Taiwan after losing a civil war with the Communists. Kinmens member of parliament KMTs Jessica Chen said the island had only limited medical capacity and special protection measures were needed. The central government should strongly support this, she said. Taiwan has asked people to refrain from traveling, but there are no orders to stop people moving around unless they are infected. Reporting by Ben Blanchard

