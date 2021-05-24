World Civilization Day returns July 8 at Merrillville Community Center Local News

Name: Martin Weingarten

City: Carmel

Age: 100 years old

Died: 16 April

Martin Weingarten was born amid the Spanish flu, during the worst pandemic in recent history, the son of two confectionery shop owners in Austria.

He would grow into a curious and anxious teenager who would watch from his family’s fourth floor apartment as the Nazis brutally beat his Jewish neighbors on the sidewalks of Vienna.

Weingarten escaped and spent 80 glorious years in the United States, first in New York working for his uncle and then at a U.S. Air Force base. Then in Maryland, as an employee of the United States Registration Bureau.

Weingarten died on April 16 in Carmel amid the latest pandemic in the world. The coronavirus was run for its cause of death, according to his nephew Joe Weingarten.

He never knew he had contracted COVID-19. At the time of his death, Weingarten was suffering from dementia, his nephew said.

But this 100-year-old man never lets the trials of his life ruin his appearance or destroy his goodwill.

“Oh, he was very friendly, very happy,” said Joe Weingarten, 75, of Fishers. “He was always the best guy in the room. He was always smiling, always one of those good-hearted friends.”

Weingarten was born on November 28, 1919 during the Spanish flu, also known as the flu pandemic in 1918. This health crisis was caused by an H1N1 virus with poultry-derived genes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu spread throughout the world and, from 1918 to 1919, infected 500 million people, a third of the world’s population. The death toll is estimated to be at least 50 million, with about 675,000 in the United States, says the CDC.

Weingarten, however, was safely born to Mancie and Isak Weingarten, the youngest of three sons.

The family lived in an apartment above the “quiet environment” candy store with a “close family”, Weingarten wrote in a 9-page, 45,000-word document about his family entitled “A Short Personal Story of Myself” and Family. “

By the time he was a teenager, Weingarten’s parents sold the candy store and opened a general store, offering household items such as soap, cleansing ingredients, and a variety of fragrances. It was a huge financial success, so much so that Weingartens bought two four-story apartment buildings and relocated their family to the top floor of one of them.

Weingarten even as a young boy was always interested in world events. He became more interested as the world around him became terrible. Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazi Party, was insisting that Austria join in Germany.

“In the end, Hitler managed to seduce the head of the Austrian government in a fatal meeting, where he held on tightly and removed his position,” Weingarten wrote.

That meeting was followed by the German occupation of Austria on March 12, 1938.

Within weeks of the invasion, Izak Weingarten was taken, along with other Jewish business owners, by Nazi authorities. He was held in custody and threatened. He was eventually released only after he agreed to give up his general store and appoint an administrator for the apartment buildings.

“All of us, of course, were relieved when we saw him come home safe,” Weingarten wrote. “The loss of property and income was no longer significant.”

Weingarten, 18, and his brother Morris managed to obtain the proper documentation and, in the summer of 1938, left Vienna by train bound for Konstanz, Germany. There, they hoped to cross into Switzerland. The Gestapo, the German Secret Police in Konstanz, had been rumored to be helping direct migrants across the Swiss border.

“Immigrants were only allowed to receive 10 German marks from Germany, but our father had given us a number of dollar bills which we hid in a razor blade,” Weingarten wrote.

With the help of Gestapo officers, accommodation was arranged for Weingarten in a former hotel on top of a nearby abandoned hill in Switzerland. While there with other Jewish youths, they performed work, repair, and maintenance and, at times, played games and sports.

In early March 1939, after nearly eight months in the camp, the Weingarten brothers received word from the US Embassy in Zurich that their entry visas were ready. After making their way to Zurich and then to Antwerp, they boarded a passenger ship bound for New York.

For the next 80 years, Weingarten would never take the life he was living for granted.

A period in the U.S. Army in 1943 before being released from medical disease for scarlet fever. He earned his college degree in business administration and statistics in June 1959.

And his marriage to his girlfriend Elisabeth in February 1950.

At 39, after working for his uncle for nearly two decades, Weingarten set up a job as a management analyst at an Air Force Base in Rome, New York. He was later transferred to the Registry Office in Suitland, Maryland. He ended his 26-year career there as senior economic adviser to the assistant director for economic fields in 1984.

Until a few years ago, Weingarten still read the Wall Street Journal every day, his nephew said. When he visited him one day at The Stratford in Carmel, Joe Weingarten noticed the newspaper inserted under his uncle’s arm.

He asked someone at The Stratford if he was still reading it. “No, he just keeps it around,” he was told. Joe Weingarten canceled his uncle’s subscription. The next time he visited, Weingarten had found a copy of IndyStar and inserted it under his arm.

Weingarten and Elisabeth moved to the pension community in Stratford about 10 years ago to be close to his nephew. He and Elisabeth, who died a few years ago, never had children, because of her time in four concentration camps.

Contributed by Indianapolis Star